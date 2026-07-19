Manager Faces Backlash After Attempting to Force Isolated Employee to Socialize

Lunch breaks are supposed to be exactly that: a break. But one employee says their manager seems to think alone time is something that needs to be corrected.

After leaving a corporate job where coworkers respected each other’s space, OP joined a new company that described itself as welcoming to both introverts and extroverts. At first, they made an effort to socialize, joining conversations and eating lunch with the team while settling into the role.

But once the honeymoon period ended, OP naturally returned to the habits that help them recharge: taking walks, reading a book on the balcony, or simply enjoying a quiet lunch alone.

Instead of accepting that everyone unwinds differently, however, OP says their manager repeatedly questioned the behavior and even called them out in front of coworkers whenever they tried to spend a break by themselves.

I’d love to spend my break alone in some peace and quiet but my boss can’t stand it. Been working at my company for 4 months and it’s hard to get used to. I used to work for a company where everyone minds their own business. It was a bit more cold and corporate, which has its downsides, but I loved going to work and being social only when I felt like it. Everyone was like that. If I spoke to someone and they weren’t in the mood, I wouldn’t mind either. I’d give them space. As you can tell, I’m introverted. Supposedly I have Asperger’s as well, but I’m not sure. I have a clinical diagnosis but the assessment didn’t feel very thorough. Anyway, I need to socially recharge often and I can’t really force myself to socialise. I can mask to an extent, but I’m not amazing at it.

Thi smakes sense.

During my interview with this new company I asked what the people are like and the Chief Operations Officer told me that they employ both introverts and extroverts and they don’t judge, and I found that promising. I would’ve still accepted the job because I’d been desperately looking for 10 months, mind you. When I started out, I masked like my life depended on it to make a good impression. For a week or two, I was starting conversations, joining at the table every single day, being reciprocal during conversations… the works. Then I felt that everyone knew I didn’t dislike them and I could start easing up on that and focus my mental energy on work instead. Work was getting harder too, so it made sense.

Fair.

I started going on walks at first because thankfully no one liked leaving the building during break. Sometimes I pretended I needed to go buy something from the local shops and would even ask if anyone wanted anything while I’m out. I’d take my time and spend longer than needed, then a long bathroom break and some fresh air in the balcony when back and that’s already like 75% of the break gone. I’d bring a book with me and make it clear beforehand that I love this book and can’t wait to read it on the balcony during my break so they think it’s that I love the book so much not that I find them draining. You get the gist.

Sounds truly lovely.

My manager picked up on this and wasn’t having it. I worked with her before and we’re kinda close and it worked against me cause she knows how I am. We’ve had multiple conversations in our one-to-ones where she’s just not budging on this. Our department is very close-knit and extroverted. Everyone knows what everyone else is doing and going through in their personal life and stuff like that, and I’m not the type to care what others are doing and hope no one asks me.

No, I do not care how your weekend was.

I spend about two weeks at the kitchen table during my breaks and then think to myself, “Surely, she must approve of me taking a break and doing what comes natural to me and have a peaceful break on my own for a day or three now right?” Wrong. After two days spending my breaks actually replenishing my energy, she asks me loudly in front of everyone, “You’re joining at the table during break right?” And I can’t say no. I’m so tired of extroversion being the ideal and introversion being so misunderstood and not tolerated in this company.

Sounds exhausting.

It’s like I’m doing something wrong for wanting peace and quiet at least 1 hour in between 8 hours of them talking and laughing constantly. Adjacent to our side of the office is the Finance department and those guys are so quiet. I look at them thinking why my team cannot be like that. Let me be myself and let me do what comes naturally to me, and let me focus on the actual work rather than draining me of my energy with this useless and loud table talk. Let me be myself. PLEASE.

Reddit overwhelmingly sympathized with OP, with many commenters saying a lunch break belongs to the employee, not the company. Readers argued that unless someone is actively isolating themselves in a way that affects teamwork or job performance, employers shouldn’t dictate how staff spend their personal break time.

Many introverts shared similar experiences of feeling pressured to participate in constant socializing, saying it can be surprisingly draining when coworkers or managers interpret a desire for quiet as rudeness or disengagement. Others pointed out the double standard: extroverts are rarely expected to tone down their social behavior, while introverts are often expected to become more outgoing to fit the workplace culture.

Several commenters suggested OP have a direct but polite conversation with their manager, explaining that quiet breaks actually help them return to work more focused and productive. Others advised setting firmer boundaries by simply saying they already have plans for lunch, even if those plans are reading a book in peace.

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The overwhelming consensus was that being a good teammate doesn’t require spending every free moment socializing. For many people, solitude isn’t antisocial, it’s how they recharge.

This person says this isn’t even a lunch break.

This person does the same thing.

And this person reiterates the importance of the word “no.”

Not everyone fills their cup by making small talk, and a lunch break shouldn’t come with a mandatory social attendance policy.

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