Manager Refuses to Stop Customer Harassing Staff—Because They’re Friends Outside of Work

Nobody likes a bully…

Well, that’s not absolutely true.

If you’re a jerk and you’re the person doing the actual bullying, then I guess you do get some kind of sick, twisted pleasure out of pushing other people around.

But you gotta wonder what kind of adult turns out that way…

In today’s story, a man who works at a grocery store is being pushed around by a customer and he’s been asked to grin and bear it because his boss is friends with this jerk.

Read on and see what you think about this situation.

Treated like garbage because customer is “friends with the boss”. “I work at the local grocery store in a very small town. I have been working at this grocery store for five years now. This story occurred when it was just me working in the express counter (8 items or less in our store) because the other girl who was working in there with me was on break. It was a little busy in the store at the time, but nothing I couldn’t handle. This man comes to my counter; he’s very tall and thin and seems friendly enough. He had roughly 25 items in his basket, but I pass his order anyway because I wasn’t doing anything.

Some people have to make everything difficult…

He was being difficult from the beginning, complaining about prices but I give him the usual spiel of “I’m sorry, if you’d like to speak to someone I can call them” but he wasn’t having any of it. He started to cause a line at this point and I’m trying to get him out as fast as possible. Now, at every staff meeting the store manager [John] tells us cashiers who work in the express counter to gently remind customers who come with more than eight items to please next time pass at the large cashes so as to let things to smoothly. I said (as I was passing him his receipt because the transaction was over) “Next time sir, could you please pass at the large order cashes..” and I didn’t get to finish because he started yelling.

Take it easy, dude!

His face got red and spit was coming out of his mouth as he was saying “DO YOU KNOW WHO I AM? I AM [insert store owner’s name here] FRIEND! YOU DO NOT GET TO SPEAK TO ME LIKE THIS!” I told him I was sorry and that the store manager tells us girls to tell all customers who have more than the required amount to pass at other cashes, but he wasn’t done. I called down John and that man stormed over and was wildly gesturing while constantly looking back and pointing at me while speaking to John. After ten minutes of talking, the man left and that was it…or so I thought. About three or four days later, I’m working and I see that man again. He does not pass at my cash or even speak to me, he starts speaking to John again and then after I was done my shift I was called upstairs into the offices to speak about what “I did to this customer”. To make a long story short, John told me that I had to apologize to this man in order to keep him happy because he and the store owner are old friends, and John is also friends with him from a long time ago.

This is ridiculous…

I told John that I did exactly as I was taught to do and that I did nothing wrong. John told me that this man wants me fired but “they don’t have enough to fire me” for this, so I still have my job. I told him I would not apologize to him because I did my job correctly. After some back and forth arguing with John we came to the conclusion that I should do whatever this man wants to keep him happy. This man makes my life a living hell every time I see him and it’s been a year since the incident, but I don’t know how to fix the problem because he’s friends with my bosses. I love my job, but I feel stuck.”

Check out what readers had to say about this.

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This Reddit user spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest that made a scene in the middle of the night, then immediately wished they hadn’t.

And this person weighed in.

Yikes!

This is pretty ugly…

And it sounds like this guy should probably find a new place to work, because this bully isn’t likely to change his ways.

Some customers go out of their way to make things difficult…