Renters Keep Parking In Their Late Father-In-Law’s Marked Spaces—So The Family Starts Documenting Everything

Some people will keep pushing the same boundary no matter how clearly you draw the line.

One family learned that after the renters next door started using the parking spaces at their late father-in-law’s home.

At first, the renters argued that the spaces belonged to them.

Then a survey proved otherwise, and the property owner even added a wooden divider to mark the line.

But that still didn’t stop them from moving their cars right back into the same spots.

Read on for the full story.

Parking lot NFH My late FIL’s home has a parking lot that is half on his property and half on the neighbor’s. The neighbor’s home was sold and is now rented out. The renters are AWFUL. They kept creeping into my father-in-law’s parking spaces, to the point where they started yelling at our family for parking there! My husband told them to get over it. The border is obvious, because there is a fence line in their backyard that goes through the parking lot.

It got to the point where her husband had to say something to them.

The renter got loud and stupid. Cops were called. They had a survey done showing they had even LESS PARKING than they thought, and the owner put in this wood strip to keep US on our side (LOL). Now, the renters are ignoring it and, once again, taking up all of the parking. The spaces are clearly marked with house numbers. My husband went by yesterday morning, and they had to move cars for him to park. He said something about the survey, and they said, “Yeah, we know all about it.” He left, and then I stopped by a few hours later with my son to mow the lawn.

Apparently, they wait a little bit and move their cars back.

They had MOVED THE CARS BACK. I had no place to park and had to use another neighbor’s spot across the street. Police were called but didn’t show while we were there. I am heading back over now and will call the cops AGAIN if they are parked in his clearly labeled parking spots. This is really getting old.

Wow! It gets so old dealing with people like that.

Let’s check out how the readers over at Reddit would handle it.

Now this would be funny.

Here’s some good advice.

According to this comment, they need to call a tow company.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about neighbors who were sick of their hedge getting demolished, so they put a surprise inside.

Yet another reader who suggests a tow and cameras.

The family has every right to be frustrated, especially after paying for a survey and clearly marking the spaces.

At this point, though, arguing with the renters probably won’t change anything.

They should take pictures every time it happens, keep copies of the survey, and ask the property owner about towing signs or another legal way to block the spaces.

Once the renters realize every violation comes with consequences, they may finally stop treating someone else’s property like their own.

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