Man’s Pregnant Stepdaughter and Her Boyfriend Have Been Living Rent-Free, but He’s Ready for Them to Leave

If a person marries someone who already has children, there’s going to be some adjusting that needs to take place.

And that can sometimes turn into a headache…

Just ask the guy who wrote this story!

He’s putting up with a real doozy of a problems because of his stepdaughter and her boyfriend.

And, quite simply, he’s over it!

Take a look at what he’s dealing with…

AITA for expecting a 19-year-old and 21-year-old to contribute financially? “5 years ago, my (M53) stepdaughter (now 19) started dating a boy who was 16. My wife (F43) allowed him, on occasion, to spend the night.

Okay, this is weird…

When he wasn’t allowed, he’d sneak in, hide in the closet, hide under the bed, or break into vacant apartments near us (he was arrested for trespassing. His home is 100 miles away). If I’d give in and say he could stay one night and it would turn into 7. My wife has zero ability to tell her daughter what to do. After she graduated high school, she moved to another state, leaving him behind. She told my wife she realized she would never get away from him if she stayed home and he would hold her back.

This is a legitimate fear of his…

My greatest fear was that he would get her pregnant, he wouldn’t be able to take care of her (he didn’t graduate high school), and raising the baby would fall on me and my wife. She came back home to get the rest of her stuff, and agreed to meet the guy to give each other their stuff back. She told my wife she’d “kept it strictly professional.” She returned to her new home, and after a month or two returned home.

He was right!

In March, she told us she was pregnant and due in August. We told her they couldn’t live with us and he needed to get a job. He said he couldn’t get a job in this city without a place to stay. So I gave them 30 days to save up and move out. The deal was for 30 days and I wasn’t going to do the dishes or take out the trash.

Ugh…

That was 4 months ago. My stepdaughter said they can’t save money because she’s paying for her baby shower. The dishes and trash sit for days at a time. They both have jobs, and combined make at least $1,000 a week. My wife who told me they wouldn’t be allowed to live here with the baby has now switched to, “I’m not kicking out my daughter and grandbaby.” I am struggling to pay the bills. I work a full time job, have a small side hustle that pays $300 a month, and I do Instacart on one of my days off.

This is a bad situation.

This week, I used two PTO days to do Instacart for rent. I sold my plasma. I still had to ask my parents for help. I suggested that he applies to get on the lease, and then each of us contribute $150 a week to a fund for paying rent and bills. My wife immediately rejected that and threatened to take them and move out. She doesn’t make enough to cover her expenses without me. AITA?”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who isn’t sure she’s ready for the responsibility of being the legal guardian for her schizophrenic brother. Read The Drama →

Reddit users spoke up.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another reader weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this person said he’s NTA.

You can’t blame this guy for being fed up with this situation.

These folks are pretty annoying…

And they sound entitled!

This guy’s life got turned completely upside down…and not in a good way.