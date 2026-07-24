Employers Treat Exit Interviews Like Valuable Feedback, but One Worker Outlined Why They’re Purely Performative

Exit interviews are often seen as a chance for honest feedback in the workplace.

In this story, a man reflected on how employees rarely speak truthfully during exit interviews due to financial and job security concerns.

He made a good point about the fear of losing a “backup job,” which is why they are forced to stay polite even when they are unhappy.

In the end, most exit interviews become a formality rather than real feedback.

Read the full story below to find out more and see if you agree.

Exit interviews are completely worthless in America I’ve been thinking about how useless exit interviews actually are. HR likes to pretend it’s this great opportunity to give “constructive feedback”. It is meant to fix the workplace. But the reality is that it is just a giant survival gamble for the worker.

This man thinks everyone’s survival is tied to a paycheck.

Even if you have massive, legitimate grievances against your boss, you’re never going to tell them. It comes down to one simple fact: we have no safety net. If you don’t have an income in this country, you stand a very good chance of losing your healthcare, your housing, or worse. Because survival is tied directly to a paycheck, you always have to look at a past employer as a potential lifeboat.

He added that burning bridges isn’t a good idea.

If your new job turns out to be a total disaster, or if you face a sudden layoff, you might have to swallow your pride. And step right back into your old position, just to keep a roof over your head. It is a pure feast-or-famine calculation. If you burn that bridge by telling the truth on your way out, you destroy your backup plan. So instead, everyone just sits through the exit interview, smiles, and says everything was great, then leaves.

He concluded that employees are only pretending to be happy during exit interviews.

Management gets to check a box thinking their company culture is fine. When really, we’re just being forced to lie out of fear of poverty. I call it the unburned bridge paradox. We aren’t being professional because we respect the company. We’re just pretending to be happy because we can’t afford to starve if the next job fails.

I guess that’s a realistic way of looking at exit interviews.

I mean, yes, employees can totally be honest on their way out.

But many of them tend to pretend nothing is wrong so that they can go back to the company in case they can’t find a new one.

It sounds like when people feel unsafe, honesty becomes a luxury. Do you agree?

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story on Reddit.

This person shares some interesting opinions.

This user agrees with OP.

Another person chimes in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is let go from a charity due to budget cuts, then gets blowback from the board over her severance.

You telling them will accomplish nothing, says this person.

Finally, short and simple.

Sometimes, silence doesn’t mean agreement, but self-preservation.

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