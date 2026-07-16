Mom Buys a Surround Sound System After New Neighbors Keep Her Up With Constant Noise

Sometimes in life, you have to fight fire with fire.

And when it comes to dealing with horrible, noisy neighbors who have no respect for anyone, you gotta bare your teeth and take no prisoners!

The person who wrote this story realizes that, and they’re doing playing nice with a rude neighbor who refuses to keep it down.

Take a look at how they got even!

Payback for inconsiderate neighbors! “I moved into a 4 bed semi detached house due to my additional needs children and I needed a room downstairs for my autistic son. My party walls are sitting room and both my girls’ rooms I mentioned to my neighbor (who has two girls 10,12) that I know these houses are paper thin and if she had any concerns with any noise from my home to please let me know as my son can have meltdowns or just incase any general noise is loud she said thank you and for me to do the same.

This did not get off to a good start.

The first night we slept there, the noise from them was ridiculous they were stomping, screaming banging around it really affected my daughters and this continued so one of my daughters spoke to the neighbors daughter saying to basically keep the noise down we are being respectful so why can’t they. This led to me having a conversation with the mother basically apologizing for my daughter pulling hers up on the noise. She replied “it’s okay she’s doing me a favor.”

Yikes…

It just got worse and worse they would allow sleepovers and they would be banging around at midnight they would blast music and to put it simple the walls are that thin I can hear when there having a phone conversation. I’ve spoken to council and they said basically because they’re kids, there’s nothing I can do so I’ve took matters into my own hands and bought myself a nice new TV with surround sound system, it’s cinematic. Safe to say I shall be leaving it on with stomping sounds while I go out hope they enjoy.”

Check out how folks reacted on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This individual spoke up.

And another reader weighed in.

She’s not playing around…

And we applaud her!

This is about to be a really noisy neighborhood!

It sounds like this is just the beginning of the conflict between these neighbors!