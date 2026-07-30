“My Kindness Was Used Against Me”: Woman Realizes Her Friendly Work Personality Attracted Narcissists

Being open and kind can sometimes attract the wrong attention.

The following story is about a woman whose personality often drew narcissists, especially in the workplace.

Her expressive and supportive nature made others feel seen, but it also made her a target for those who took advantage.

Now, she is trying to balance staying authentic while protecting herself from being used.

Are you in the same situation as OP? Let’s take a closer look!

How do I stay authentic at work without attracting narcissists? Ever since I learned about gray rocking, I cannot unsee it. My personality is a magenta beacon for narcissists. I am expressive, earnest, emotionally open, and genuinely celebrate others. I do not experience envy. I am terrible at playing games, so I do not bother.

This woman can see people as who they really are.

What really draws them in is my ability to see who people want to be. I reflect that back to them. People say it makes them feel seen. Narcissists devour it. They seem to clock me as someone who will mirror their ideal self. They see me as someone who will give freely and ask little in return. That used to feel like a gift. But now. it feels like a liability, which is especially true at work.

She has successfully built a career in science.

I have solid personal boundaries. I have learned to enforce them. But in the workplace, I did not realize I was a magnet until recently. I have built a successful career in a scientific field. It was based on skill, not politics. I am no saint. I am direct. I can be selfish, insensitive, and even confrontational.

Now, she’s wondering how to stay true to herself.

But how do I stay true to myself without wearing a “free supply” sign? I do not want to dim my light just to stay safe. But I am tired of being targeted. Does anyone else relate? Stories, strategies, and sanity checks are welcome.

Finding the balance between staying true to yourself and protecting your energy may seem difficult.

It’s not a flaw to be open and kind, but it does mean being more selective about who gets that access.

OP was just being honest about herself and how she sees people, but at the end of the day, I guess she still needs to adapt to the work environment she is in.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This person shares their honest opinion.

I continue to act like myself, says this one.

This user shares some advice.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who gets revenge on his company after they fire him and try to steal his custom program.

Here’s another idea…

Finally, this one makes a valid point.

You don’t have to dim your light, just be careful who you let stand in it.

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