He Took a High-Paying Job Without Reading the Fine Print. Now He’s Stuck in a Living Nightmare.

When you have a job you don’t like, the last thing you should do is quit before you have something new lined up.

What would you do if you took a new job because you were unemployed after quitting your last one, but you didn’t realize that you would hate the schedule and company culture so much?

That is the situation that the worker in this story finds himself in, but the job pays so well that he doesn’t want to leave for something lower paying.

Personally, I think he should just make the best of it and enjoy the money while he can. Read through the full story below and see if you agree.

I got Bait and Switched? I was at my last company for around 4 years.

Having a job you’re good at can be a real blessing.

While not the perfect place, it was a job I could have done with my eyes closed. After many issues with my boss, bad HR decisions, fear of layoffs as the company has been making cuts over the last year, and not getting a raise for the last 2 years… I decided it was time to leave.

Finding a job can be difficult, which is why you should never quit until you have a new job lined up.

I’m in a niche role within a niche department. Not every company needs my department and even fewer need my role. Because of this (and thanks to the current job market), looking has been a long road.

More work, but lots more money.

I have been able to get a few interviews and even a couple of offers but after around 9 months I was able to get offered a similar role to mine but at a big company that paid me a ton more than the last job. I knew the new place would likely be more work, but since I’ve done basically nothing at my last job all year, I was excited to actually do something… oh, how I was wrong.

It is amazing how inefficient some companies really are.

I’m currently on my second week at the new job. Not only is it so corporate that I can feel the soul leaving my body every day I am here (I know ai is all apart of corporate life now but they talk about it like its the coming of Christ). No one knows anything about the actual product this company makes, everyone is basically doing the most amount of work with the least amount of coordination.

It seems like this job isn’t a good fit.

The onboarding was non-existent (both for my role and for the company), and the company culture is “use AI, do more work.” To make matters worse, the expectation from my new boss is that I’m available pretty much 12-16 hours a day, basically working west coast hours (I’m east coast), and that I’m always reachable by phone.

Companies always downplay the bad parts of a job.

I’m not a manager, I’m not a director, I’m not anyone special. I’m a Specialist. A senior, mind you, but still a Specialist. I am salary and I have zero issue staying late on occasion to help people or do work that needs to get done, but none of these expectations were discussed during the interview or at the offer stage.

He can always quit if he doesn’t like it.

Every company is different and I figured it would be more corporate than my last place (which was not a start-up but had some start-up vibes) but this was a big culture shock coming in. Some of this is on me for not asking, but as someone who is very clearly on the east coast and my boss is very clearly on the west coast, you’d think they’d have brought up at least the hours expectations.

Looking for a new job now is a smart move.

I plan to push back as much as I can, but as much as I’m kicking myself, it might also be a good idea to get a leg up and start applying ASAP. If I can find something before the end of the year, then I can just bank the increase in pay and forget it ever happened.

He is in a difficult situation to be sure.

I’m not happy about what this might do to my resume, but I can just say this was a temporary W-2 employment thing and leave it at that or omit it entirely if I can find something within 90 days. Being stuck with golden handcuffs, at a job I’m basically already hating after less than 2 weeks, sucks… but so does knowing that anywhere I go I’ll likely get a pay decrease. This sucks…

He really shouldn’t complain too much.

Everyone I know hates their job. They either work too much, in a place they do not like, or for too little pay. I’m here, at home, working a job I’m slightly annoyed by, where I might have to work a slightly different shift than I’d prefer, and getting paid a ton to do it.

Yes, make the best of it.

I should probably just shut up and be happy I have a job, right? Hate it here.

I never understand people like this. They have what seems to be a great job, but they make themselves hate it because it isn’t perfect.

Oh well, let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

The worst they can do is fire him.

Yikes, and this guy stayed there a year.

Here is someone who made the best of a bad job.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest that made a scene in the middle of the night, then immediately wished they hadn’t.

This is good advice.

He is complaining about a job that most people dream of. Maybe he should just do the work while looking for something that he might like better.

People get so caught up in the few bad parts of a job that they can’t recognize just how good they have it.