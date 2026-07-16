New Upstairs Neighbors Make Noise Around the Clock, and the Couple Says Their Complaints Are Being Ignored

There’s nothing that’ll bring down the mood in an apartment like new, rude neighbors.

And if they’re noisier than all get-out, well, that just makes everything worse!

If you’ve ever had to deal with something like this, you know how frustrating it can be to put up with every day.

In this story, a woman opened up about how her new neighbors have already worn out their welcome.

Take a look at what she had to say about this situation.

Help. “My husband and I moved from Florida to North Carolina in March and we have been living in this apartment since then. In August, new neighbors moved into our upstairs unit (it’s a 3 story building and we are on the second).

Nooooooo!

Since Day 1 they have stomped away without a care in the world. We have contacted the complex and they have talked to them which did help a little during the weekdays. However, they have a consistent schedule of noise. 3-3:30 am- you hear them stomping to the bathroom. 4 am there’s a loud thump. Between 6-6:30 am they are stomping away in the room. 7-7:30 they are by the rest of the apartment

It just never ends…

All the while slamming doors and being extra loud. The city I’m in has a noise limit in residential zones from 11 pm to 7 am. However my apartment complex has a limit of 10 pm – 10 am. My lease clearly states that if they receive 3 warnings they will be evicted but they have contacted these tenants 4 times and nothing. Now they’re saying they think I’m confusing these noises with other neighbors and that couldn’t be further from the truth.

This sounds like a smart idea…

Should I ask them to come in one morning and have a listen? Also I truly want to keep things peaceful and making a police report for this is not being peaceful. I simply just want to have a full night of rest finally. I cannot get compensation for this a it does not qualify for compensation. I could move to another apartment but I need to incur all of the moving expenses. This doesn’t seem fair to me as I am not causing the issue. What do I do?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person had a lot to say.

Another reader weighed in.

This individual shared their thoughts.

And this Reddit user spoke up.

I know one thing…

This would drive me nuts!

It sounds like this couple might want to think about moving…

There’s only so much noise you can take until you lose your cool.