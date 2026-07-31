He Volunteered to Help His Sibling Drive 1,000 Miles Through a Heat Wave — Then He Booked the Van and Found Out There Was No AC

Some road trips sound fun in theory and become something else entirely once reality sets in.

One man had planned exactly that kind of leisurely trip to help his sibling move from Italy to London, offering to co-drive a rented van on a 1000 mile journey.

His original vision, easy stops, good food, a relaxed pace through France, got scrapped in favor of his brother’s all-night, no-stopping approach, a compromise he accepted since he’d already committed to helping.

But the real complication arrived when the van turned out to have no air conditioning right in the middle of a historic heat wave.

Given his own health problems and the deadly conditions outside, he’s considering walking back his promise entirely.

Keep reading for the full story.

WIBTA for not helping my brother relocate after promising to do so? My brother is relocating to London. He rented a van from the UK and he is coming to Italy to take stuff to bring in his new home. It is 1500km (1000 miles) journey each way, give or take.

So being the good sibling he was, he decided he didn’t want his brother to go it alone.

Considering that he is doing the back and forth in 4 days, I offered to help. I was worried for him to do the long journey alone. I booked flight back and hotel myself, spending 200£, and 3 vacation days, kinda like a housewarming gift.

He had it all planned out a certain way in his head.

My plan was kinda like a bros road trip, drive through France at leisurely pace, listen to Edith Piaf, find a good countryside stop, eat snails, sleep in Calais, take an early ferry kinda thing. His plan is never stopping because he is afraid to get robbed. Fine. All nighter it is. I made a promise after all and he’s the boss.

His brother then proceeded to totally drop the ball on the logistics.

He discovered after a bit that he rented a van without air conditioning (AC). I told him to turn back immediately and change it, or I would not help him. He did not, and he’s here with the terrible truck (who knew they still make them in 2026?). For context, right now France is suffering a historic heat wave that is hurting thousands with temperatures above 40 degrees (104F), and I feel it is a nightmare. It might be better weather in the upcoming days, or worse.

He’s not someone who’s down for just sticking out the heat.

I also have health problems, so it is risking triggering not only a bad trip, but a bad month. However, this also makes me all the more worried for him!

This whole endeavor was turning out a lot differently than he first imagined.

I “promised” (it was not a pact or anything, just a yes) to help drive, it’s even more important without AC, but I did not sign up to go on a self destructive family adventure that seems to be the plot of a shameless episode. So, WIBTA if I just walk back on my promise, considering the conditions?

Just because his brother likes to fly by the seat of his pants doesn’t mean he should take others down with him.

What did Reddit think?

His brother really should have been more considerate.

Clearly this brother isn’t the best at planning ahead.

His health concerns should take priority.

Ultimately he won’t be much help if he ends up getting seriously injured.

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Promises are meant to hold up under reasonable circumstances, not circumstances that have quietly become a genuine health risk.

He didn’t sign up for a non-AC van during a historic, harmful heat wave, he signed up to help his brother move safely, and those two things stopped being the same trip the moment air conditioning got left behind.

Giving his brother a direct chance to fix the problem and getting ignored removes any obligation to simply go along with the consequences.

A serious safety concern deserves to be taken seriously.

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