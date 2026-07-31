Police and Landlord Refuse to Help as Unemployed Neighbor Blasts Noise Day and Night Just to Provoke Him

Hey, we all go through tough times in life.

And being unemployed is one of the toughest.

But I’ll tell you one thing: if you happen to be out of work, the last thing you should do is focus your energy on negative things…

Because that’s only gonna make you more bitter!

The man who wrote this story is dealing with an unemployed neighbor whose life purpose seems to be to mess with them every day.

Let’s check out what he had to say about this.

Horrible neighbor problem! “I live in an apartment (social/government housing) and recently a new neighbor moved in right next to where I live (we share a wall). When he moved in he started turning the volume up on his TV to the point that it’s become really annoying and peace disturbing, especially since he doesn’t have a job and just stays in his apartment all day with the volume up high all day and night.

Dude…come on…

Anyway one day I knocked on his door and kindly asked him if he could turn it down, he said “sure no worries”. Then the next 3 days he turns up his TV even louder, including playing high bass music which he never really did before. Then after a few days of that, he has started making a lot more noise like slamming doors, and banging on our shared wall. He does this literally every couple of hours and is clearly trying to wake me up and then keep me from getting to sleep.

This feel deliberate…

Even at night time he will knock/bang on our shared wall where he knows my bedroom is, like if he wakes up at 2 am to go to the bathroom he will use that as an opportunity to make noise/bang on the wall and wake me up. I’ve contacted the police and also the housing manager. The police said that they will speak to him but that there’s probably nothing they can do legally. When I contacted the housing manager they called him and he just flat out denied everything and then that day and night he was extra loud (I wonder why?) and also they just don’t seem to care. I’ve also filled out an official form and put it in writing going over his behavior but again I don’t know if anything will come from it.

How exhausting does this sound?

It’s been going on for over a month now. The noise and banging on the wall is very planned and orchestrated, sometimes it’s constant moderate noise banging for 15 minutes when he knows I’m asleep, sometimes it’s one load bang or door slam followed by another one 2 mins later, again when he knows I’m asleep however this happens all day and night.

He doesn’t have a job or do anything with his life so he basically has just dedicated his time to harassing me and trying to force me out. I know that I could start banging back when I know he’s asleep but I’m not sure if he’ll stop. What would you do in this situation?”

Take a look at what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person spoke up.

Another reader weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual chimed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of friends who were denied a townhome lease because they’re not considered a “family.”

And this person didn’t hold back.

Man, what a situation to be stuck in…

It sounds like this guy needs a hobby, at least.

But a job would be nice, too!

This guy’s neighbor needs to get a life!