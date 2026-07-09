Retail Worker Has To Deal With Annoying Customers, So She Intentionally Makes It Hard For Them To Pick Up Their Change

When you live in an apartment, you should expect to hear some level of noise from the apartments around you, but it shouldn’t be so loud that it inconveniences you too much. In the same way, it’s important to be considerate of your neighbors and try not to be too loud in your own apartment.

What would you do if your neighbor was a musician who taught saxophone lessons in his apartment? Would you be upset if the saxophone music was so loud that you were barely able to work from home in your apartment, or would you find some good noise canceling headphones and mind your own business?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she waited two years before confronting the neighbor about the noise. He was pretty rude about it, and now she’s fed up and desperate for a solution.

Keep reading for the whole story.

My downstairs neighbor is a saxophone player and landlord won’t take my noise complaints seriously. I’m losing my mind! Help! For context, I have been living in NYC for over 15 years, and about 5 years ago, I moved into my current apartment, where I work from home. After moving in, I quickly learned that my downstairs neighbor is a saxophone player who practices about 4-5 times a week for 2-3 hours at max volume and sometimes with a backing track. He doesn’t use a sax mute and has no noise-dampening precautions whatsoever, and so it is insanely loud in my apartment when he plays.

It took her a long time to confront the neighbor about the noise issue.

The first year I lived here, his playing was sporadic due to COVID, but over time, it became almost a daily practice. Although the playing bothered me immediately, I didn’t say anything because I (a young woman who lives alone) didn’t want to have conflicts with my new neighbors and didn’t know what my neighbors’ reaction would be. About 2 years after moving in, I mustered up the courage to introduce myself and ask him if he could not play during a 1-hour window the next day because I had a job interview scheduled. I explained that I work from home, and his playing is really loud in my apartment.

He wasn’t helpful at all.

Just as I feared, I was met with a really hostile, uncompromising, and rude attitude. He said he could not accommodate my request or even play at a lower volume because he was teaching a lesson to a student, and he had a right to practice in his apartment. Sure enough, the next day, when I was midway through my interview, he started to play.

Why does he think his job is more important than hers? Talk about selfish!

Fast forward about 3 months, and one day his saxophone playing was so loud that I was unable to hear what I was working on WITH headphones, and my floor was shaking. I gave several loud knocks on the floor in an attempt to see if he would turn the volume down, but he continued to play. After a while, I went downstairs to ask him to play more quietly. He didn’t answer the door, but instead we spoke through the door, and I was met with a very defensive explanation again that music was his livelihood and he had the right to practice in his apartment. He didn’t care that his playing was impacting me being able to also work from home. He even told me that my knocking on the floor was rude!!!

I think she should complain to the landlord.

I told him he could still play, just please mute his sax or something, because I was also trying to work (my livelihood), and my floor was vibrating because it was so loud. He said he could not do that, and he continued to play for another 30 minutes at the same volume. Later, he came to my apartment to talk about it and, among a slew of other unnecessary remarks, continued to talk at me for like 30 minutes about his right to play as loud as he was because he was a working musician and no one else had ever had a problem (which I find very hard to believe). He offered no solutions or compromises to interfering with my work, other than that I could “get a coworking space.”

The landlord doesn’t seem to care that the law is on OP’s side.

After that encounter, I sent an email to my landlord about the noise complaint, and they did nothing except ask if he was playing outside of quiet hours. Over the next several months, I continued to email and call my landlord to make complaints as he was playing. I have purchased a noise recorder and have been documenting levels with video recording and a log that my landlord requested and has access to. The ambient noise in my apartment is roughly 35 dBs and when he is playing, it is on average like 66 dBs but has definitely peaked around 75 dBs sometimes. This is clearly breaking NYC noise code (Section 24-218), which allows for 10 dBs above ambient levels, but when I explain that to my landlord, she says she has talked to him, and he is saying he has a right to practice, and no one else in the building seems to have a problem with it.

This would be so frustrating!

My landlord will then try to gaslight me, saying that if I have such a problem with it, then they will release me from my lease, and I can move somewhere else. Why would I have to move if I’m not the one being a nuisance to others in the building?? I feel like I’m at the end of my rope, and I don’t know what to do. My neighbor is a narcissistic jerk who doesn’t give a care about how loud he is playing. My landlord won’t do anything and just dodges my emails and calls.

She’s not sure what to do.

I have put down a thick rug pad to help dampen the noise (which does absolutely nothing), and I’ve even moved my work desk into my bedroom, where I can at least shut the door. I’m bending over backwards to try and have some freaking peace in my apartment, and it’s not fair. I’m hesitant to call 311 because the police respond to noise complaints generally, and I don’t want to exacerbate the situation by calling the cops. I feel like doing that would make my neighbor upset, and I would feel unsafe living in my apartment.

She really needs advice.

I’ve contacted legal aid groups, and they have all said that noise complaints probably won’t be taken seriously in court, but I could file an HP Action against my landlord. I’d probably have to hire a lawyer because I have no clue how to even go about doing that. He is violating my Right to Quiet Enjoyment every damn day, pretty much, and no one is taking it seriously. Has anyone dealt with a similar situation? Any musicians (especially sax players) want to weigh in? I don’t know what to do, but I’m losing my mind.

That does sound extremely frustrating. Let’s see what Reddit recommends.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at the end of his rope with the noise from next door. Read The Drama →

This person suggests fighting music with music.

Another person suggests making the neighbor listen to his own music.

This would definitely annoy the downstairs neighbor!

A downstairs neighbor weighs in.

Talk about an annoying neighbor! If playing the saxophone from home is his job, then it is unreasonable to ask him to stop, but he’s being completely selfish to not at least try to work out a compromise. It’s rude to tell her to find a coworking space. He could just as easily find a music studio where he could play without anyone complaining about the noise.

It sounds like the law is on her side, so she can either move, annoy him back, or find a lawyer.