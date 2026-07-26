Roommate Keeps Stealing His Sandwiches—Now Their Living Situation Is Falling Apart

There aren’t too many rules to follow in life, but here’s one of them…

Never steal another person’s sandwich!

And that goes double if it’s your roommate.

What kind of a person does this?

I’m shocked, I tell ya…shocked!

But that’s what we’re dealing with today, friends!

Check out why this guy is totally over his roommate’s antics.

Start now!

Roommate mad at me for food habits? Am I in the wrong/what should I do? “My roommate and I are pretty young, first roommate I’ve ever had actually. So I’m here to check if this is normal and I’m just out of the loop. I work at a local sandwich place, (bare with me. this is important) normally till closing. It’s owned by this really sweet older couple, and since I am normally the last person in the shop, they let me take whatever is left over the day before new deliveries come in. Now it changes week to week of course but it’s typically a bunch of lunch meats and cheese, because who goes to a sandwich shop for a ham and cheese right?

Sounds like a deal!

Now being a college student I will gladly take all the kinda old turkey and ham I can get my hands on. I like to make my sandwiches when I get home, but since I work late I choose to do it later in the morning/before my shower. This results in a sort of odd ritual of me getting up before the sun to assemble an ungodly amount of bad sandwiches, but it works. Now to the roommate part. So one day as I’m getting home I check the fridge and notice a sandwich is gone, not a terribly big deal, I do get them for free and all, but it’s still a little rude. I asked my roommate if he could check with me before taking my food next time, the guy is pretty shy so I tried being “soft” about it I guess. I mostly just worry that it’ll already be expired, or something and I don’t want to get anyone sick, but he kinda just muttered an excuse like, “yeah, whatever…” and slinked off to his room.

Hmmm…

Now I think that’s that, however I start noticing more sandwiches missing. Now, obviously I don’t live purely off sandwiches, I like to give out some, friends, homeless, whoever. (I make sure the ones I give out are fine to eat of course) But he refuses to acknowledge that he even does it? As if I can’t count?

This is pretty odd…

We were at a bit of a cold turkey sandwich war for a few weeks until it boiled over this week. I finally got a speck of a spine and confronted him more harshly on it, and he was still really quite and shrunk if that makes sense. He looked like a mouse I guess is how I would put it. Anyway, at some point he said something under his breath about “The internet agreeing with him” or something like that. I know he uses this site more than me, as he has shown me posts every now and then, so I assumed this is what he meant. I believe there was a post about this on this group earlier. I can’t find it now, so I’m not sure if it got taken down or moved, or something? (Correct me if that’s not how that works.) If it did get removed I’m guessing it’s because he has a hard time being serious and mature about stuff, so it may have come across as a joke. I’m not super sure what to do about this? I can’t tell if I’m overreacting and should let him, or if I need to stand up for myself on this matter?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this person spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a barn owner who wants to evict a tenant who promised to build stalls but never did.

Nobody likes a sandwich stealer…

So keep that in mind next time you’re thinking about swiping one!

Some people, I tell ya…

It doesn’t sound like these guys should be roommates for too much longer…