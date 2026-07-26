Office Conflict: Employee Says Coworkers’ Loud Phones Are Becoming Too Much

I’m a person with many pet peeves…

There, I said it.

And, as much as I enjoy looking at things on my phone from time to time, I make a conscious effort to try NOT to be on my phone all that much.

Because these things are warping our minds!

Just take a look around next time you go out in public.

No one is even paying attention to their surroundings anymore.

I find it to be quite concerning…

And so does the guy who wrote this story.

Check out what he had to say about why his coworkers’ phone habits are really getting on his nerves.

My coworkers’ phones. “I (m28) do DSP work (Direct Support Professional); working with individuals with developmental disabilities. Autism, ADHD, Cerebral Palsy, etc. in a group home setting. I recently had to move to a new-ish location after some ‘events’ took place at my last one. So, 4 out of 5 days I work with the same woman (f27), lets call her Christy. Christy is always on her phone.

This drives me nuts…

If she isn’t actively driving the work van, she’s on her phone in a call, streaming shows, watching movies, TikTok live, FaceTiming her partner WHILE watching TikTok or TV together, all FULL VOLUME. This is so constant and annoying, I’m currently listening to her TikTok feed and trying to not to start yelling. It’s hard to exist and not crack just a little mentally. One of the wildest parts about it is that she has Airpods. Fully charged and on her person seemingly at all times, she just doesn’t use them. I don’t have any gripes with her as a person. She does her job well enough, and is really a nice person honestly, very human. I understand that people can be incredibly inconsiderate of shared spaces without understanding that they’re being the way they are, it just feels so nutty to witness.

There are other folks who are annoying, too…

She isn’t the only one who can’t put her phone down. One of the five days, I work with our supervisor, Macy (f60s). She’s kinda strange, she’s always murmuring and complaining under her breath and it’s really clear she doesn’t really understand how to do most of what expected of her in the managerial role. Anyway, she’s always been this way and she’s on her phone most of the shift too. Constantly gossiping or complaining about our coworkers or talking trash about random people. She does all this when she isn’t asleep or outside smoking.

Everyone seems to be on their phone!

When she isn’t working she has another guy, Juan (early 20s) fill in.. and you guessed it, also perpetually on his phone. His thing is being in a group FaceTime call with his boys. Thankfully he will use his maybe Airpods 50% of the time, but the conversations are insane. He makes fun of his friend for liking dark-skinned girls….. JUAN IS DARK SKINNED! The other coworkers are all just big gossipers or, like me, keep to themselves mostly.”

Let’s see what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is let go from a charity due to budget cuts, then gets blowback from the board over her severance.

And this person spoke up.

I’m with this guy on this issue!

This stuff drives me crazy!

Put your phones down people…go outside and get some fresh air.

This definitely doesn’t sound like a great place to work…