Roommate Removes The Toilet Seat Every Night—And Now He’s Wondering How To Deal With The Strange Habit

Living with roommates can bring out some truly strange habits.

The following story involves a man who was living with two other male roommates.

One of them started removing the toilet seat every night, claiming it was his property and he was protecting it from damage.

So now, the apartment has turned into a daily routine of removing and replacing the seat, leaving everyone confused.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Roommate removes the toilet seat every night and keeps it in his room I live with two other guys. One of them recently started taking the toilet seat off before he goes to bed. He is not just lifting it. He is actually unscrewing the whole thing. He brings it into his bedroom. Apparently, he bought the seat himself after the old one cracked. He says it is technically his property. He also says we sit on it too hard and that we move around too much while sitting. This is supposedly damaging the hinges. We offered to pay him for our share.

This man was thinking about buying another toilet seat.

Now, he says it is not about the money, but about us learning to respect stuff. I have money, so I could just buy another one. But then, we would apparently have two competing toilet seats in the apartment. Every morning, he puts it back before work. He acts like this is a normal routine.

The third roommate told him not to react anymore.

I knocked on his door one night. I needed to use the bathroom. He handed it to me without saying anything. Our third roommate thinks we should stop reacting. He thinks the attention is encouraging him. Has anyone dealt with somebody who creates completely unnecessary systems like this?

Lol. That’s such an oddly specific and unnecessary routine to enforce.

I honestly think the issue here is not about the toilet seat, but about taking control or making a point.

Ignoring it might be one way to deal with it, but I guess getting a separate seat could end the chaos faster.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This person offers a suggestion.

Here’s another idea…

This is unhinged, says this one.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a disabled driver who gets revenge on a woman who took a handicapped spot.

Short and straightforward.

Finally, another honest opinion.

Some battles just aren’t worth “sitting” through. Lol.

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