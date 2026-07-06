She Added Her Brother to Splitwise for Their Airbnb Graduation Trip. Now He Refuses to Pay a Dime, Calling the Bill “Unfair.”

Sharing travel expenses with family can get complicated fast.

In this story, a woman planned a family trip to celebrate her PhD graduation and split the costs with three family members.

Her brother decided to join late and asked to stay in their Airbnb for most of the trip.

But when she asked him to pay his share, he refused and called it unfair.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITAH for not paying for the Airbnb? My three family members and I are traveling from South America. We are attending my PhD graduation in California in a few weeks. My mother made a Splitwise for the four of us. It is to split major expenses such as airfare, rental car, and housing.

This woman paid for the Airbnb, which will be split 4 ways.

My brother is not part of the four of us. He lives in NYC and decided he will fly out from there to attend. He announced this after I booked the Airbnb. I had already paid for it and added it to the Splitwise. He is not part of the Splitwise because he announced he would be attending late.

His brother will be flying in from California.

My brother has some friends in California. He has been wanting to see them. He will fly out a few days in advance to hang out with them. In my six years of attending my PhD program, he has never visited me. Here is the issue. He wants to stay in our Airbnb for his last two days of the trip. The Airbnb is booked for three nights. This means he will stay for two out of the three nights. The booking is for a maximum of four people.

She asked him to pay for his share, but he said it was unfair.

To accommodate this, I will be staying with a friend from university for those two days. Now that this has been finalized, I sent the link to the Splitwise in the family group chat. I said my brother can join it so that he can pay for his part of the Airbnb. My brother said it is unfair that he has to pay because he is coming all the way from the East Coast.

Her mother told her that she should pay for him.

My mother says I am being petty and cheap. That I should just pay for him. Because she paid for a couple of lessons for me to get my driver’s license more than ten years ago. She also paid for other things when I was a teenager. I honestly do not see why I should pay for all three nights in the Airbnb. I believe I should only pay for one night. He will be taking up what should have been my bed for two of the three nights. AITAH for adding him to the Splitwise?

Now, that’s a bold move asking for a free stay.

OP even planned to give up her own spot to make room for him, so it’s only fair that he should pay his share.

Offering a place to stay is already generous, but expecting it for free crosses the line.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a friend group that can’t handle a couple wanting their kids to tag along on an annual trip. Read The Drama →

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

Here’s a suggestion…

Another idea from this one.

You’re not being petty, says this one.

This user makes a valid point.

Finally, short and simple.

If you take the bed, you probably should split the bill.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a middle schooler who tells her mom she’s never babysitting again after they left her alone for hours. Read The Drama →