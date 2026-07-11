She Called Out a Pharmacy Cashier for Chatting While Customers Waited in Line — Now She’s Wondering If She Was Too Harsh

Waiting in line is frustrating enough without watching the line stop for a conversation that has nothing to do with the transaction.

That’s what this woman found herself dealing with while waiting to pick up a prescription at the pharmacy.

Rather than ringing up the customer at the counter, the pharmacy tech spent several minutes chatting about vacations and the easiest way to cross a border while more people continued lining up behind them.

She waited as long as she could. But after several minutes passed with no sign the conversation was ending, she finally spoke up and asked if they were going to finish anytime soon because she needed to leave.

And that’s when things got a little awkward.

Read on to see exactly what she said.

AITA for hurrying a pharmacy cashier?? This happened at a drugstore pharmacy. I had to pick up some pills, and there was only one pharmacy tech, who was helping another customer. From the get-go, they were chatting about the easiest way to cross a border and the best place to vacation. She was taking her time, and I was next in line. I waited about five minutes, and the pharmacy tech and the customer were still just chatting. She wasn’t ringing him up, the line was getting long, and I was getting annoyed.

After waiting a little longer, she finally spoke up.

Standing there in heels, plus the PMS, didn’t help. So I asked the cashier loudly, “Are you guys going to be done with your conversation anytime soon? Because I really need to go.” There was an awkward silence before she rang him up and then helped me. AITA?

Yikes! It’s shocking that only one person said something.

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Let’s take a look at how the people over at Reddit feel about what happened.

Yes! Time is very valuable.

For this person, there’s another reason she’s wrong.

All of these are great points.

Exactly! Talking and doing your job is different.

Everyone handled this poorly.

For starters, the pharmacy tech shouldn’t have been carrying on a personal conversation while customers stood there waiting to be helped.

Yet, at the same time, the customer’s approach was way out of line. There were much better ways to get the tech’s attention without calling her out in front of everyone.

A simple, “Excuse me, I’m in a hurry. Would you mind finishing my transaction?” probably would’ve gotten the point across without turning the whole thing into an awkward confrontation.