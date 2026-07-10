She Confided in Her Parents—Then Her Private News Spread Much Farther Than She Expected

Vaping is not a good habit to get into, and if you do it, it is best to quit as soon as possible.

What would you do if you were vaping, and when you told your parents about it, your dad immediately went off and told family and friends, and even one person who you really hated?

That is what happened to the young lady in this story, so she got very upset with him and said that she can’t trust him at all. Now she is wondering if she should move out as soon as she can.

To me, this is a situation where everyone did something wrong. She shouldn’t be vaping, but Dad also shouldn’t be gossiping about it. Read through the full story here and see what you think.

AITA for being upset at my parents and telling them I have no trust in them anymore? For context, I have always had very little privacy, from my dad checking my phone to going through everything in my room, going through my photos etc.

It is good that she can trust her mother, even if she isn’t making the best choices.

I, (17f), told my mom about a month ago that i’ve been vaping. I told her because compared to my father, I could trust that she won’t blow up and listen to me. I explained to her why (stupidity ofc but also the fact I’m stressed and its helped me since my attempt just six months ago). She bought a vape for me, which wasn’t what I expected, but she said she would rather I get them from her than some random person.

Quitting would be a good idea.

I also wanted to tell my father because I wanted to trust him. It took me a bit because I wasn’t sure when would be a good time as just after I told my mom, we got in a car accident and our senior cat passed away. I finally told him after things settled down. He completely refused to listen to me, and took the vape. As annoying as it was, I accepted it and even decided: I’m going to quit for my parents.

Dad should have kept this a private matter within the family.

I later found out a couple days later that he told his friend (whom, for context, is a sexist, neglectful child abuser and I hate with a passion, which my father knows), coworkers I’ve never met and my aunt. The second I found out, I was truthful about how I felt. Both of my parents called me self centred, spoiled, and immature. All I said was that I didn’t appreciate it as it was MY privacy.

Dad had to gossip because he was stressed? That doesn’t make sense.

My dad defended himself with ‘I was stressed’, I accepted that, even said I wasn’t upset about him telling my aunt. However, I said this wasn’t about him and he still had no right to tell people I don’t even know and at that someone I hate and have told him explicitly, many times that I don’t want to engage with, nor want to know anything about me that is private.

I bet she can’t wait to be able to move out on her own.

After this talk, my mom and dad have told even more people including my younger cousin. Later, my dad took my phone and went onto my BANKING app and went through my stuff. He found out I sent 45 to my friends mom (which she sent back immediately when she got paid). All of this has been piling. Then my dad said, “You should be grateful I’m not telling your grandma.”

She shouldn’t yell at her parents like that.

That caused me to just snap and I told him straight up that I’m mad at him and my mom, that I don’t trust them anymore nor confide in them anymore, and that until they admit they were wrong and prove to me I can trust them, they will not get that privilege of having my trust back. My parents then proceeded to do the typical with calling me selfish etc, and then after we calmed down my dad had the audacity to say I won’t be ‘grounded’ if I apologize, which I did.

It is understandable that she is hurt.

Generally I’m hurt and have even been debating on moving out. I have always kept secrets that they asked me to keep but they can’t do the same for me. AITA?

The family drama would be difficult to deal with, but it seems like everyone in this story is in the wrong. She shouldn’t be vaping or yelling at her parents, but they should be more respectful of her and not tell everyone about her mistakes.

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Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

Her parents shouldn’t have been telling everyone about her bad choices.

This commenter thinks she can’t trust her parents.

Her parents do seem concerned, and with good reason.

Why would she loan an adult $45?

I didn’t even catch this detail while reading it. This does change things.

She does have some red flags that her parents should be worried about. That being said, they should also respect her privacy, especially when it comes to telling people about her problems.

These are all normal issues that parents and kids go through as they grow up. It is good that her parents are concerned about her, and good that she is trying to become more independent.