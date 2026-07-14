She Moved Back In With Her Parents and Is Trying to Set Boundaries, But The Shower Schedule Has Become a Whole Thing

Living with a full house complete with very different family members with very different needs can cause a whole slew of different problems. Especially once bills and utilities enter the picture.

What would you do if your parent confronted you in a very invasive way about your home water usage? One girl recently shared a cringey story about this with Reddit to mixed results. Here’s what she said.

AITA for threatening to spray my dad with a shower head?

I (23M) currently live with my parents (55M, 53F) and younger brother (17M) while attending uni.

I previously dropped out of another course due to personal reasons and had to move back home because I can’t afford to live alone right now.

This caused tension in my family because my parents are very traditional about education, especially my dad, and in the past he’s called me a failure for dropping out.

That’s not an acceptable way to encourage your child.

Now to the issue.

I’ll admit I’m bad with time in the shower.

I sometimes take 15–20 minute showers because I lose track of time, and my parents have complained before about wasting water and increasing the bills, which is fair enough.

Only 15-20?! These parents sound whack.

About a month and a half ago, I was showering when my dad unlocked and opened the bathroom door to tell me off about how long I was taking.

The bathroom door has a lock, but it can be opened from the outside with some trick.

I was completely naked, and because we only have a partial glass panel instead of a shower curtain, he could fully see me.

Oh that’s humiliating.

This was extremely uncomfortable and embarrassing, especially because it was the second time he had done it.

I shouted at him to get out and said I was almost done. He eventually left.

I later spoke to my mum, who understood why I was upset and suggested I talk to him about it.

You would hope so.

I also found out he’d done something similar to my younger brother before.

The next evening, my parents sat my brother and me down to complain about the condition of our bathroom.

There’s some water damage downstairs, and they think we haven’t been taking proper care of the bathroom.

That sounds like a bigger problem than just their water usage.

That part is fair.

Then my dad started complaining again about my shower length.

I accepted that I should be quicker, and that I’d start using a timer, but I also asked him to stop walking in on me while I’m showering.

A completely fair boundary.

He responded by saying it’s his house and he’ll come in whenever he wants.

At that point I got angry and said, “Fine, then I’ll just spray you with the shower next time.”

Everyone went silent.

That’s a mic drop if there ever was one.

My dad laughed at me, called me a rat, and said things like “Look at you here while your mates are buying houses.”

I got up and left the room.

Since then he’s barely spoken to me except when he wants something, and my mum says I should apologise for disrespecting him, especially in front of my younger brother.

Why can’t respect go both ways here?

I know I should be more mindful about wasting water, but I genuinely don’t think repeatedly walking in on your adult children naked is an appropriate response either.

He also refuses to knock before entering our bedrooms even when we’re changing.

AITA?

Yikes, this definitely doesn’t sound like the last time this will get brought up in this house.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a friend group that can’t handle a couple wanting their kids to tag along on an annual trip. Read The Drama →

Let’s see what the Reddit community had to say about this one.

Some were immediately on the OP’s side.



And dragged the Dad through the mud.



Others tried to take a nuanced approach.



One person shared a weak attempt at tough love.



But most did recognize the obvious.



This drama isn’t going to wash away that easily.