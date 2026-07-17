She Protected Her Time Off, but a Coworker’s Childcare Struggles Left Her Torn Between Boundaries and Empathy

Work boundaries can be difficult when coworkers bring personal issues into the mix.

The following story involves a woman who refused to cover her coworker’s shifts despite repeated requests during a long weekend.

The coworker kept asking even after being told no, citing childcare issues and schedule conflicts.

But guilt started to creep in too, leaving her unsure about her decision.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA: Full time Co-worker (had a 2 year old daughter) asked if I can take her full shift since she needs to go early to pick up her daughter but I refused since I have plans My co-worker is working full time. She has a two-year-old. She asked me two weeks ago if I could pick up her shift during the long weekend. Since I am part time, and it is one of the few benefits I value in this company, I refused the offer. I had booked some plans with my husband a month ago.

This woman was surprised that her coworker asked her again for a favor.

Then on the day of our shift, I was mid shift. She still asked me if I could come in at 2:30 p.m. instead of 12 noon. She said she was picking up her daughter from a friend’s house. I was surprised that she still asked me. I had already said no in my text two weeks ago. It blew my mind that she did not strategize this day for her childcare. She claimed that childcare is closed on long weekends.

She said no… again.

I responded, annoyed. I said no. I reminded her that I had plans. Then, I kept working through the buffet service at the lounge. I did not want to talk to her. Then, she randomly told me, “Oh, my daughter is with my husband. But he would be dropping her off at my friend’s place, so I have to leave early later.” I pretended not to hear. I kept washing the dishes. I was also feeling guilty for some reason.

Her coworker kept mentioning her schedule and asking if she could take over her shift.

Then, my supervisor came to check on us. We were chatting about the schedule. I mentioned that I was running. She inserted herself into the conversation. She asked if I did not have shifts this coming weekend and if I could work. I said no, I was joining the marathon. This had been requested since March and was approved way ahead.

She kept ignoring her coworker.

She responded by asking if I could also run the lounge. I ignored her commentary. I continued talking to my supervisor instead. Throughout the end of our service, I was cleaning the dishes and the pantry. She randomly commented that she was worried her daughter was alone. She said her daughter had just been dropped off at her friend’s place. And her friend told her that her daughter did not cry.

But she also felt bad and thought their life must have been hard.

She showed a photo. I responded, “Oh yeah?” Then, she said she was going to cry. I completely ignored her. I continued working. I do not know why I felt sorry while I was cleaning. I kept thinking to be patient and kind. Maybe she is in postpartum. Maybe life is hard for them. I felt mixed emotions when I left.

That’s a lot of pressure for one shift. OP already said no, and that should have been enough.

She has every right to decline, but sometimes, guilt has a way of sneaking in anyway.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a military employee who kept repeating the same “wrong” audit until his commanding officer was fired. Read The Drama →

Would you have said yes if it were you? Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This person makes a valid point.

This one makes sense, too.

Do not feel guilty, says this one.

Short and simple.

Finally, people are siding with OP.

Saying no is hard, but sometimes you just gotta keep saying it.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a barn owner who wants to evict a tenant who promised to build stalls but never did. Read The Drama →