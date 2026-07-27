She Quit Her Job—Now She Has To Decide How Honest To Be In Her Exit Interview

Imagine describing a job as perfect but also explaining that you end up crying at work because of this job and having mental breakdowns. Doesn’t sound so perfect, does it?

That’s exactly what’s happening to the person in this story. I can actually kind of relate. I had a job once at a company I’m sure everyone has heard of that I knew was a great job for someone else. But for me, I was miserable there and wanted out.

I wasn’t crying in the bathroom like the person who wrote this story though.

Now, she’s thinking ahead to her exit interview and wondering if she should bring up a time her supervisor’s reaction made her cry even more.

Let’s read all about it.

WIBTA if I told HR about my supervisors reaction to me asking to leave early. I’m resigning from my job in two weeks for a career change, and I can’t stress how much I don’t hate this job. It’s perfect, the people are lovely, I have no complaints, to just in a field I do not want to be in anymore. This is only my second proper job and my last contract was seasonal so I’ve never resigned before and was doing some research. I found that some places do an interview before you leave asking for feedback and if you had any negative experiences and whatnot.

Actually, this doesn’t sound like an ideal work environment at all.

Now, three things to note. The shift I’m on (night shift) is heavily understaffed. Often my supervisor needs to step in and help which sucks assume I’m sure he’s got his own stuff to do. Secondly, I have been experiencing some pretty severe mental anguish recently. I don’t want to go into details, but think almost daily panic attacks and you’re on the right track. I’ve been cleared my HR to leave a shift early if I need to because of this. Finally, up until recently, there was another person on my shift who could do my job for me if I needed a break or to go home early. Start of last week she moved to a different part of the factory, and some nights doesn’t come in at all, so now on one else can do my job if I need to leave. Obviously this clashes with what HR told me.

It’s pretty bad when you’re crying at work because of your job.

This all came to a head last week when on my second to last shift if the week I realised I had to go home early. I had made it through around ten hours of my twelve hour shift and I’d just spent half of my last break crying in the bathroom and then trying to make myself look presentable.(which may have been my downfall as I didn’t look upset enough but I’m a very proud person and while not recommended, pretending everything is fine is well within my rights) Anyway, I told him I needed to leave early, and my supervisor, who is usually very kind, rolled his eyes at me and basically implied I was letting my coworkers down because no one on shift would do my job. This broke me and I only just made it to my car before I started balling, then I drove home and by the time I crawled into bed with my boyfriend, I was still crying, and he had to wake up to comfort me. Even then, I couldn’t stomach going in the next day so I called in sick.

She seems conflicted about her boss’s reaction.

Now, playing devils advocate, I see why he was upset. His shift is very understaffed and the machine I work on is already “so far behind it thinks it’s ahead” according to my manager. But I’m also of the opinion that his reaction was incredibly unprofessional and I’m certain if I was actually physically ill he wouldn’t have made such a fuss.

She’s not sure if she should bring this up during an exit interview.

I don’t know if they’ll even ask me if I had any negative experiences, but if they do, this will definitely be the only thing that pops into my mind, and I’m really not sure what to do. On the one hand, it’s not my problem or fault that my shift is understaffed and he should not take it out on me. On the other, he’s definitely under a lot of pressure and once I’ve left I don’t have to worry about it anymore. WIBTA?

She’s definitely thinking ahead! She doesn’t even know for sure if there will be an exit interview, and she’s already trying to decide what to bring up.

Should she bring up this incident with her supervisor? Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person thinks she shouldn’t have left early.

Another person points out that they both have a lot to deal with.

Why does she want to complain about him?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a military employee who kept repeating the same “wrong” audit until his commanding officer was fired.

Here’s a vote for therapy.

I sure hope her next job is better for her mental health. This job seemed to be a nightmare for her. It’s pretty bad when you’re crying in the bathroom on your break!

But the real question is if she should say anything negative about her supervisor to HR. There’s really no benefit for her if she complains. It also sounds like her supervisor is more than anything frustrated that they’re short staffed. She could bring up the short staffed issue being stressful but not exactly badmouth her supervisor.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about an employee who totally rearranges her schedule, only to have her boss change plans last minute. Read Story →