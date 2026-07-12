She Said ‘Don’t Bother Painting.’ Then the Deductions Arrived. Now the Security Deposit War is Raging

This is a story about a typically annoying landlord who tries to keep the tenant’s security deposit for a ridiculous reason.

What makes his story unique is that the tenant sees it coming and knows exactly what to say in order to get his security deposit back.

His situation is kind of unique, so this wouldn’t work in most scenarios. In general, it’s always a good idea to take pictures and get anything the landlord tells you that you do and do not have to do in writing.

While the tenant in this story didn’t do any of those things, it still worked out in his favor.

Keep reading for all the details.

Moving Out I rented an apartment for about 7 years. At one stage I ask my building manager if I can paint a wall and she says it is fine as long as it is painted back to white before I leave. The building manager was always a bit difficult, but I am an easy going guy so we never had any major issues.

He bought a house and was ready to move out.

Fast forward and buy a house so it works out I am going to move out on the 20th of the month rather than the end of the month that I have paid for. I give proper notice (to months end) to the manager but let her know I am moving out early and we can do the inspection on the 21st after I paint the wall etc. She tell me not to worry about the wall as the apartment was due for a reno so new floors, cabinets and painting was happing on the 21-24 and the new tenant was moving in early on the 25th. You can see where this is going…

The landlady sounds crazy!

Well I move out the 21st late in the day and I invite her to do an inspection. I have taken great care of the place but she gets her inspection done and let me knowing she is keeping my damage deposit (a full months rent) because I never filled the holes where some pictures were hanging and the wall was not white. me: “but you said not to worry about the wall?”

Let’s see how she responds…

her: ” do you have that in writing? Your lease says walls have to be white when you leave…”

me: “no worries, I will make sure to paint that wall and fill the holes in the next week or so. You can come back on the 31st.” her: “But I have workman coming tomorrow, you said you were moving out today?”

His response is perfect.

me: “Do you have that in writing?” She ended up writing me a cheque for the damage deposit and refund of one week rent before I left that night. For the record, as she had pulled this move with other people who had moved out, I was calm as a cucumber when she tried to rip me off as I new I had the upper hand and already thought of what I would say and ask for if she did try to screw me.

He definitely had the upper hand! Always get it in writing, but in this case, he knew she needed him out. Well played!

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at the end of his rope with the noise from next door. Read The Drama →

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Oh, I’m sure!

It was perfect timing!

Australia sounds pretty great!

It was hilarious!

I’m sure that felt really good! I’m glad he was able to get his security deposit back, but next time he really should get it in writing. Then he wouldn’t have to have the upper hand in the situation.