July 12, 2026 at 7:35 am

She Said ‘Don’t Bother Painting.’ Then the Deductions Arrived. Now the Security Deposit War is Raging

by Jayne Elliott

man packing moving boxes

Shutterstock

This is a story about a typically annoying landlord who tries to keep the tenant’s security deposit for a ridiculous reason.

What makes his story unique is that the tenant sees it coming and knows exactly what to say in order to get his security deposit back.

His situation is kind of unique, so this wouldn’t work in most scenarios. In general, it’s always a good idea to take pictures and get anything the landlord tells you that you do and do not have to do in writing.

While the tenant in this story didn’t do any of those things, it still worked out in his favor.

Keep reading for all the details.

Moving Out

I rented an apartment for about 7 years.

At one stage I ask my building manager if I can paint a wall and she says it is fine as long as it is painted back to white before I leave.

The building manager was always a bit difficult, but I am an easy going guy so we never had any major issues.

He bought a house and was ready to move out.

Fast forward and buy a house so it works out I am going to move out on the 20th of the month rather than the end of the month that I have paid for.

I give proper notice (to months end) to the manager but let her know I am moving out early and we can do the inspection on the 21st after I paint the wall etc.

She tell me not to worry about the wall as the apartment was due for a reno so new floors, cabinets and painting was happing on the 21-24 and the new tenant was moving in early on the 25th.

You can see where this is going…

The landlady sounds crazy!

Well I move out the 21st late in the day and I invite her to do an inspection.

I have taken great care of the place but she gets her inspection done and let me knowing she is keeping my damage deposit (a full months rent) because I never filled the holes where some pictures were hanging and the wall was not white.

me: “but you said not to worry about the wall?”

Let’s see how she responds…

her: ” do you have that in writing? Your lease says walls have to be white when you leave…”

me: “no worries, I will make sure to paint that wall and fill the holes in the next week or so. You can come back on the 31st.”

her: “But I have workman coming tomorrow, you said you were moving out today?”

His response is perfect.

me: “Do you have that in writing?”

She ended up writing me a cheque for the damage deposit and refund of one week rent before I left that night.

For the record, as she had pulled this move with other people who had moved out, I was calm as a cucumber when she tried to rip me off as I new I had the upper hand and already thought of what I would say and ask for if she did try to screw me.

He definitely had the upper hand! Always get it in writing, but in this case, he knew she needed him out. Well played!

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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at the end of his rope with the noise from next door.
Read The Drama

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Oh, I’m sure!

2026 07 10 at 8.49.15 PM She Said Dont Bother Painting. Then the Deductions Arrived. Now the Security Deposit War is Raging

It was perfect timing!

2026 07 10 at 8.49.28 PM She Said Dont Bother Painting. Then the Deductions Arrived. Now the Security Deposit War is Raging

Australia sounds pretty great!

2026 07 10 at 8.50.05 PM She Said Dont Bother Painting. Then the Deductions Arrived. Now the Security Deposit War is Raging

It was hilarious!

2026 07 10 at 8.50.20 PM She Said Dont Bother Painting. Then the Deductions Arrived. Now the Security Deposit War is Raging

I’m sure that felt really good! I’m glad he was able to get his security deposit back, but next time he really should get it in writing. Then he wouldn’t have to have the upper hand in the situation.

Trending and Popular

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a construction crew that taps into a tenant’s power without permission.
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Author

Jayne Elliott

Jayne Elliott | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Jayne Elliott is a contributing writer and editor for TwistedSifter specializing in human interest stories, internet culture, and family dynamics. With over 12 years of editorial experience in digital publishing, Jayne excels at analyzing complex online communities and transforming viral social debates into thoughtful, highly engaging narratives.

Rather than simply aggregating internet drama, Jayne brings a sharp, empathetic editorial eye to everyday dilemmas. She has a unique talent for unpacking the nuances of pop culture and online conflicts, providing readers with relatable, well-researched commentary.

Based in California, Jayne spends her free time outside the newsroom exploring theme parks with her family or beach-combing along the coast.

Follow Jayne's adventures and connect with her on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

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