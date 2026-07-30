“You’re Excluding People”: Homeowner Under Fire for Refusing to Invite Neighborhood HOA Busybody to Her Yard

Imagine living in a house that is near an HOA. You’re not part of the HOA, but you’re close enough to know all of the drama that goes on in that neighborhood. If you knew that there was one particular person who liked to call out her neighbors on minor HOA violations so that they get huge fines, would you mind your own business or call her out on her nonsense?

In this story, one homeowner is in this situation, and she decides to exclude the awful neighbor from her backyard BBQ. Now, some of the neighbors are calling her a bully.

Are they right, or was excluding the neighbor the right thing to do?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for not inviting the neighborhood snitch or the HOA board to our neighborhood BBQ? There’s around 10 houses in my neighborhood of 120 that are not in the HOA, mine included. We (or previous owners) were smart enough to not join the HOA. As a result, i am able to make extensions and I have a pool, which I host neighborhood parties occasionally. My HOA is one of the worst HOAs, constantly fining people hundreds of dollars for parking violations, painting their fences the wrong shades of brown, wrong color curtains, having 2 flags etc. They’re not the worst HOA but they’re bad.

Meet Jessica.

We also got a bad neighbor, Jessica, who likes to go around and snap photos of people’s violations and then post it on the next-door app to shame them. She prides herself in this thinking it makes the neighborhood better when she shames the Smiths for having a fence thats 2 inches too high, or the Johnsons for having light brown door instead of a dark brown door. Jessica is a freaking awful, she’s probably cost neighbors thousands of dollars in fees or forcing them to renovate. I absolutely lost my mind when Jessica posted in the next door app about how Mrs Jenson (85 year old woman, currently having serious medical issues) has a lawn thats a couple inches too high. She obviously can’t mow the lawn and was too busy to notice. The HOA then fined her 500 dollars.

Serves her right!

I made a post in the next-door app about the next-door app saying that the suburban jerks on the HOA nor Jessica were invited to my BBQ at my house. Jessica went on a ran saying how much of a angel she is and how she protects the neighborhood doing her duty. And I told her she’s a low life scumbag busybody and is a pathetic loser with nothing better to do.

OP didn’t back down.

A couple people said I was bullying and excluding her and like 4 of her friends are “boycotting” my party and hosting their own party. The party happened and nobody else showed up to theirs and ours was a blast. She apparently cried over it.

Why invite someone you hate to your party? That wouldn’t make sense. Why would you want to go to a party where you know you’re not welcome? That wouldn’t make sense either.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Keep in mind that this took place in 2020.

One person rants about their own HOA.

She sure did!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who spent days clearing his land only to find his neighbor snuck over and planted a tree.

This person thinks everyone messed up.

I don’t think it was wrong for OP to exclude Jessica from the party, but she didn’t have to blast her on social media. She could’ve just not invited her. If she’s such a busybody, she would’ve found out that she wasn’t invited.

If you’re mean to your neighbors, don’t expect them to be nice to you.

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