She Stole Her Relationship, Then She Stole Her Paycheck. The Mind-Boggling Workplace Plot That Left an Innocent Employee Ruined.

Folks, the story you’re about to read is a HOT MESS.

And it just goes to show you that you have to be careful about who you let into your world.

And that goes double for people you work with!

In today’s story, a woman had quite a story to tell about how things went off the rails at her job.

Hang on tight, folks, this is a wild one!

Co-worker had me fired. Help. “My ex co-worker had me fired from my job by lying to management about something I “said” which I didn’t. She stretched the truth so far. They decided to fire me after she put in a written complaint. This was over a guy I was dating.

Oh, boy…

I made the mistake of going out with her to bars one night and asked if she wanted to go back to his house. Everyone was intoxicated. They ended up sleeping together. She said she was grossed out, blamed it on being wasted and told me it would never happen again.

This was getting scandalous!

One day at work after weeks of her being distant, I found out she was talking to him behind my back. I confronted her on our break and she went to management and lied. I was fired.

Yikes!

Today I go out to a store, and no JOKE, I see the two of them together. How do I deal with this? I lost my job because of HER LIES. and now she’s living life not caring after ruining mine. At one point we were even friendly sharing our stories of life. That WHOLE time she just wanted what I had. HELP.”

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Reddit users spoke up.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another reader spoke up.

This individual weighed in.

And this Reddit user spoke up.

Man, are these people toxic, or what?

You can say that again!

It might be a blessing in disguise that she got fired…

She needs to get as far away from these people as possible!