She Wanted the Discounted Rate Without Buying the Second Item, and Left the Store in Anger When the Worker Said No

We all love a good deal, right?

You betcha!

But the point of a deal is that you have to take the entire sale into consideration.

You don’t get to pick and choose this part or that part and make it work to your liking.

Nope!

But some people, even though they know better, try to do that anyway…

Like the customer in this story.

Check out how this gas station worker shut down a customer who needed to be put in her place.

That’s not how sales work… “Our store has a sale on Marlboro cigarettes that takes a dollar off when you buy two boxes of any kind, except for Special Blend. We also have a permanent sale exclusively for our store that is a dollar off two boxes of any “original” Marlboro: regular, light or menthol.

Makes sense, right…?

So if you bought one box of standard flavor, you’d pay full price. If you got two boxes, you’d get $2 off. Well a woman comes up and asks for a single pack of Special Blend light, a transaction which is covered by neither discount and she realizes that her total is more than what the sale sticker for Marlboro says. Woman: “It says $4.87 on the thing?” Me: “You have to buy two to get the discount and you got Special Blends which aren’t on sale right now” Woman: “Well, I don’t need two”

Oh, boy…

Me: “Well the discount only applies electronically to sales of two, I can’t do it manually for you” Woman: (Notices the $1 off sign for mainline boxes only) “And why didn’t I get that discount?” Me: “Because it’s for mainline boxes only, Special Blend isn’t covered” The woman is now getting visibly furious. Woman: “You know what, just give me a regular light then”

This really isn’t that difficult to understand…

I ring her up and in the process, remind her that although she’ll get both discounts for these, she’ll need to buy two to do so. Woman: “JUST FORGET IT” She snatched her wallet and rewards card back and stormed off like I’d actually even remotely done anything to her.”

And here’s how readers reacted to this story.

This person weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who gets revenge on his company after they fire him and try to steal his custom program.

Another individual spoke up.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Nice try, lady!

It’s unclear whether she was stubborn…or not too bright.

Sometimes, you never can tell!

This customer couldn’t wrap her head around the math going on here…