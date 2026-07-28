A Customer Wanted to Return an Item and Buy It Back at the New Sale Price — The Worker Wouldn’t Allow It

Wow…the nerve of some people…

You’re definitely going to encounter some hooligans sometimes if you work in customer service, and the best way to deal with these folks is to shut them down…

No mercy!

In today’s story, a worker in a retail store talked about what they did when a customer thought they could play fast and loose with the rules.

Let’s take a look!

Yeah, it doesn’t work like that. “I work for a big name clothes retailer in the UK, have been for about a year now, so naturally have lots of dumb customer stories but the guy who wandered in yesterday managed to make the top of the list (for now!). Man: I’d like a refund on this jumper I bought last week. I’ve noticed it’s gone down in the sale so I want to buy it again at the lower price. Now I can’t stand it when people ask for this because it’s money out of our till and we don’t do very well, especially as there’s a larger store of ours round the corner that takes most of the sales, but I have to oblige. Me: Sure, do you have your receipt? He takes out the receipt and starts tapping the till impatiently. Me: … and can I see the jumper? We blankly stare at each other for a while. Man: No.

What was this guy up to…?

Me: What? Man: It’s at home. You don’t need it. Just do the return and I’ll buy it back. Me: I can’t do the return without the product in store… Man: Well that makes no sense! I have the receipt so just do it! At this point I’m spluttering a bit.

No way, dude!

Me: Look. I get your point but you could just take the money and run after I do the return, leaving me without the product and I’d get fired. Not worth it I’m afraid. Man: For god’s sake. What a waste of time. This was all over the difference of £3. Customer logic baffles me.”

Check out what readers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest that made a scene in the middle of the night, then immediately wished they hadn’t.

Another individual spoke up.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This is how it’s done, folks!

We’re impressed…

And you should be, too!

This was a lot of effort to try to save a few bucks…