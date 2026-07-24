She Went to Lunch With Her Supervisor—By the End of It, She Had Quit Her Job

When young adults and teenagers get their first real jobs, they don’t always know what is and is not appropriate in the workplace. That’s not to say that they do anything inappropriate, but it could be that someone they work with says or does something inappropriate, but they’re too naive to realize it.

In this story, a young woman decides to get a job. She’s mainly working from home, but she has to go into the office occasionally. One of these times, she goes to lunch with her supervisor.

This guy is clearly a creep. I can’t believe she didn’t run out of the restaurant sooner than she did.

But now, he’s making her feel like she’s the one who messed up.

Take his as an example of how not to talk to your coworkers. Keep reading for all the details.

Aita for calling out my supervisor? So everything started because I was trying to get groceries for my neighbours because my parents always get groceries for them. But this time my parents were out of town and since I can drive a little bit, I decided to get the groceries. Long story short, I crashed the car trying to avoid a duck (there’s a pond near my house) and I needed money to fix it before my parents realized about this. Now, I can tell them what happened but my mom is a judge and my dad works for a ministry and they can get in trouble if someone finds out I was driving without a license. So I decided to get a job.

The real problem was when she had lunch with her supervisor.

I was thinking about working at a clothing store, but I didn’t want to risk getting sick. So I took a job at a call center, and it was nice and everything except for my supervisor. So everything is related to the day I mentioned that I am lactose intolerant (The reason why I mentioned it is because sometimes I had to go to the site and he wanted to meet to eat something). But he laughed about it and told me I was just picky. And since I am used to people thinking that about my intolerance, now I am too lazy to explain so I just changed the topic. And I actually never agreed to meet but one day that I had to go he was there and since I didn’t want to be rude I agreed to eat something. I told him again about the intolerance and he told me he remembered, so I relaxed and didn’t give it a second thought.

This supervisor needs to be reported. These comments are not okay.

We sat down and he started to ask me stuff, but then everything got weird because he started to make some comments about my face and that if it wasn’t for my body I’d look like I was fifteen, and I felt really uncomfortable so I felt thankful when the food was ready and I started to eat to get out of there. But eventually as we were eating I felt weird, it was Mac and cheese (but the lactose free version) so I tried to ignore it but my stomach started to hurt so much afterwards. I ended up excusing myself and running to a bathroom to throw up and I felt bad about it because I don’t know, it’s awkward to throw up in public. So I went back to talk about this because obviously it wasn’t the lactose free version, but he ignored me so I got really upset and told him I was leaving.

She handled this well.

He then tried to make me sit telling me I was making a big deal out of nothing but I got mad and left him. Then the next day he stopped replying to my messages so I decided to quit because I was too upset with him at that point. WhenI went to give the resignation letter the main supervisor asked why I was quitting.

She told the truth.

So I told her everything and she told me she was going to talk with him. I didn’t care about this, until a few days ago when he texted me telling me I was a witch for someone my age and that he was probably going to get fired for trying to deal with me, and that I was going to ruin his life because I misunderstood everything. And now I feel really bad because I was upset but I didn’t want him to get fired or suspended.

That supervisor deserves to be fired, not for the lactose thing but for absolutely everything else. She should just tell her parents about the car.

Let’s see if Reddit can reassure her that he’s a creep and she did nothing wrong.

The supervisor definitely deserves to be fired.

This is a good way of putting it.

Everyone agrees that she didn’t do anything wrong as far as reporting her supervisor.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is let go from a charity due to budget cuts, then gets blowback from the board over her severance.

But she did mess up when it comes to driving the car.

She shouldn’t have driven the car. I get that she wanted to be nice and help out the neighbors, but that clearly didn’t work out well.

She should be honest with her parents about the car. It’s still the responsible thing for her to get a job to pay to fix it, but she should also tell them the truth.

As far as the supervisor, he deserves to be fired. She needs to stay away from him. I hope that creep learns his lesson.

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