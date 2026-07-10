Spa Owner Says an Employee Refused to Wear the Required Uniform, Leaving Her With One Choice

Some people just can’t follow the rules…

They live on their own little planet and they think that regulations just don’t apply to them.

Well, I’m here to tell you that it’s not a good idea to act that way…

Because it’ll eventually bite you in the you-know-what!

The person who wrote this story owns a business and they talked about an employee who refused to play ball…so they fired her!

Read on and see what you think.

Employee refused to wear the uniform. “I recently opened a spa. All of the employees have been amazing except for one. I had some reservations about her after the interview but I was hoping it was a situation where she was a nervous interviewer and she would open up a little more once she got comfortable.

Well, she was wrong…

The issues started right away. We have a uniform policy requiring plain black scrubs that we provide to the employee. They are welcome to buy their own if they prefer a different style, but they are provided with an adequate number of uniforms. She decided that as a receptionist, she didn’t need to wear it. She was given a verbal warning. The next shift, she still wasn’t wearing it. The other owner told her she needed to put some on and gave her another pair. She was visibly upset about it and had a bad attitude for the rest of the night. When the other owner tried to talk to her about it to see why she had an issue with them, she told him repeatedly that “it’s not the appropriate time to talk about this.”

Just put on the uniform!

I sent her a message the next day reminding her that the uniform was non-negotiable and required for everyone. She responded by saying that her choice of blouses and slacks were professional attire and acceptable for her position so she would not be wearing the uniform. I responded by saying that I would be happy to continue the conversation in person on her next shift. She responded to that by telling me that she would not continue the conversation further and that I should not try to talk to her in person because she would not engage in the conversation.

You’re outta here!

At that point it seemed pretty clear to me that she was not going to be a good fit and I decided to let her go. I waited until her next shift and terminated her in person. I’ve never encountered something crazy enough to feel like it deserved a post before and I really wanted to share this one.”

Take a look at what readers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This individual spoke up.

Another person didn’t hold back.

And this reader spoke up.

As the saying goes…

Play stupid games and you’ll win stupid prizes!

That was not a smart move.

This woman was basically begging to be fired…