The Sports Trap: Why a Furious Teenager Is Refusing to Back Down After Her Family Completely Blocked Her From the Remote Control

As I write this, the entire universe seems to be gripped by World Cup fever…

And that’s a good thing!

Because the tournament brings people together in ways that nothing else can…

But that doesn’t mean that everyone out there is happy about it…

The teenager who wrote the story below is tired of dealing with her brother and her dad because they feel the need to watch every single World Cup game.

Let’s take a look at what she had to say about this.

AITA for watching TV during the World Cup? “I am a 17F and live with my parents and older brother (21M). With the World Cup starting, my dad and brother have been hogging the TV and watching every single game every single day.

She’s getting tired of this…

I wouldn’t have a problem with this except it’s either my brother has the TV and is using it with his PlayStation, or they’re staying up till 3 AM (time difference) screaming with every goal, watching football games. They are not even football fans and haven’t watched games beforehand, and our country isn’t playing either. Yesterday, my mom and I wanted to watch a movie together, so my mom asked my dad for the TV and he told her to wait until the game ended. We waited, and he proceeded to tell her that he would need the TV back in about an hour to watch the next game.

These folks just don’t get it…

My mother made a joke about how it’s not fair that we only get an hour. But my dad ignored her and just walked away. He came back an hour later and demanded the TV back. My mom asked him for 30 more minutes so we could finish the movie. But he got really angry and proceeded to yell at her and take the TV remote.

Then her brother hogged the TV.

Today, I asked my mom to finish the movie together, and I sat down and waited for her. Then my brother started yelling at me about how he wanted to play and needed the TV, so I just gave in.

And after he was done, I asked my mom again to watch the movie together, but she said that there’s a game soon and they’re probably going to watch it. My dad wasn’t even home at the time, and I said I didn’t care and they didn’t own the TV.

This isn’t fair.

My mom started saying how it wasn’t worth the fight, and if I insisted on it, it would only ruin her mood because my dad would yell at her. I got really angry and just locked myself in my room, and now my brother told my dad and he called me an entitled brat and is probably going to yell at me soon. AITA?”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who isn’t sure she’s ready for the responsibility of being the legal guardian for her schizophrenic brother. Read The Drama →

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user said she’s NTA.

This person agreed.

Another individual weighed in.

And this person spoke up.

To be honest, her brother and her dad sound pretty selfish.

The TV is meant to be shared, people!

This sure doesn’t sound fair…

It’s pretty clear who controls things in this family…