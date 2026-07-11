Tenant Says Children’s Noise in the Apartment Building Has Become a Problem, and She Wants Management to Act

Imagine living in an apartment building with a common area where children often play loudly and even throw balls that hit the apartment windows. Would this bother you, or would you figure it’s just kids having fun?

In this story, one tenant is in this situation, and she’s so bothered by the noise and concerned for the safety of the children that she decided to send the landlord an email.

Now, she’s wondering if that was the wrong thing to do. Should she have minded her own business or handled the situation another way?

Keep reading for the whole story.

Email sent to landlord as a complaint regarding the neighbors children – is this to much? As the title states I’ve already sent this, so if it’s too much it’s already done lol – I have sent one previously, and gotten no response, all the things listed I have ring video of . Here’s the email –

She shares a lot of problems.

Hey blank, I’ve been loathing having to write this email, but it’s gone on for so long now with no resolution that I feel I must. Blank and I have been having some issues and concerns since moving in with our right of implied warranty of quiet enjoyment, Child safety issues, and general noise issues. The issues are; repeated ding ding ditching, Children’s balls hitting the window or door, children playing in the dumpster, children screaming everyday outside the living room door/window from 6pm-10pm, young children unsupervised riding their bike/running into the road way, crowding onto our doorstep to the point I feel I cannot go and water my plants without “disturbing them”, throwing rocks at cars, and leaving just a general huge mess behind everyday in the parking area. I will attach videos of all listed issues, but if I was to have to show all I’ve collected it would be a multitude of videos at this point as it is non-stop.

She expresses her concerns.

To be honest, besides the stress it causes me as I get home from my job and try to relax only to hear screaming outside my door everyday of the week, I am honestly concerned for their safety due to their lack of seemingly all supervision. I’ve also checked out lease agreements, and as it states the front common area is not to be used in anyway that can disturb the peace of other tenants, I assume everyone in the building signed the same agreement? Here’s some, and I will send attaching emails with the rest of the concerning videos as e-mail has a 25mb limit. Thank you, sincerely, blank Overall am I a jerk for saying something? Or is this normal behavior you’d expect when living in an apartment?

That does not sound like normal behavior. Where are the children’s parents?

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person was in a similar situation but with a teenager.

Another person had a similar problem with neighborhood kids.

This person points out what is normal childhood behavior and what isn’t.

Here’s another suggestion.

I’m concerned about these children. Their parents need to be more hands on. It sounds like they’re left completely unsupervised. Playing outside is one thing, but throwing rocks at cars is unacceptable.

She made the right decision to contact the landlord.