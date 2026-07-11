The Accommodation Trap: Why a Boss Is Facing Direct Backlash After Axing a Disabled Employee Who Requested Short Shifts

Times are tough out there for workers these days…

And they’re even tougher for people who have disabilities.

They have to navigate all kinds of obstacles to even find a job, and once they’re in, there’s no guarantee it’ll work out.

The woman who wrote the story you’re about to read is having a difficult time holding down a job and she opened up about how frustrating this is for her.

Take a look at what she had to say.

Disabled and being fired AGAIN for it. “I (31F) am having issues with a new employer when it comes to my disabilities for the *3rd time* in the last year. I’m starting to get really sick of it! In my interview with the owner, I disclosed that I was disabled. I’m the type of disabled that is not clearly visible, so most people question it when I tell them. We further spoke about me needing shorter shifts and that legally I was able to work up to 25 hours on average a week. She did not have a problem with this at the time. Fast forward to today, I was off today and when I worked on Saturday she was acting kind of shady (at least in my opinion). I texted her because we spoke about me coming in on Tuesday but never specified a time.

That’s not right…

When she finally got back to me, she had me working a 10 hour shift on Friday this week. I was kinda surprised because we had already covered this previously… so I reminded her that I couldn’t physically work a 10 hour shift and that I enjoyed the job and hoped we could come up with a solution that worked for everyone. She replied : Hey! I just wanted to be honest with you — right now I really need someone who can work full-day shifts (about 9 hours). It’s been hard to find another person to share half days, so I’m not able to make that work at the moment.

Bummer!

Totally doing a 180° from what we talked about! Which really upsets me because this isn’t the first time I’ve had this happen to me. So, looks like I’m getting fired *once again* for being disabled and needing reasonable accommodations. I understand she’s a small business owner. I understand that she needs someone to work the full days. But why the hell did she hire me in the first place? I told her what the deal was up front. She said she was fine with it. Now, suddenly, it’s an issue? I’m just so mad this is happening again.”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an accountant who confronts her boss about having to work overtime while remote new hires aren’t required to do the same. Read The Drama →

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

This individual weighed in.

Another reader spoke up.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

You have to feel sorry for someone in her position.

It seems like she just can’t catch a break.

We hope she finds a good fit sooner than later.

This is a real bummer for her…