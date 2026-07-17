The Bathroom Door Was Locked for Hours. What One Apartment Dweller Found Inside Was a Total Nightmare.

Something isn’t right here! It’s true that some people hog the bathroom for nefarious reasons or just plain privacy.

But that doesn’t seem to be the case in this story. See why this roommate is concerned and irritated.

The only bathroom in the house and she is ALWAYS using it.

If she has some issues or not, she should have been upfront about it, that she needs to use the washroom a lot OR at least she should be considerate by making a bathroom schedule or something. I have no idea.

I’m not surprised that a drug user is inconsiderate, but OP is the one with the pipe dream.

Just today, I woke up at 6:15 AM and saw she was using the washroom. She stayed inside till 10AM. She freshened up, washed her clothes and showered. Only after that I finally got to use it.

Wouldn’t she be dead if she’s using this whole time? I don’t buy this.

I got in the washroom at 11 pm to shower. She knocked on the door and said she just needs 10 minutes. She’s been in there for like 1hr now. I have a feeling she showers after pooping And she poops a lot. Almost 5 times. So 1hr pooping + 1hr showering . 10hours of someone’s life spent in the washroom daily. I’m not home most of the time since I only come home to sleep. But man on these days off I have to suffer.

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Here is what folks are saying.

Sherlock is on the case! This made me laugh.

Haha! Embarrass her into submission.

Very true. It will get even worse eventually.

Ooooh this cleared things up for me.

Not sure I’d antagonize someone on drugs, but that’s just me.

Apartment dweller has gotten stuck with a roommate who commandeers the bathroom for many consecutive hours every day, but she’s afraid to confront her about it.

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