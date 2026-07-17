July 17, 2026 at 3:23 am

The Bathroom Door Was Locked for Hours. What One Apartment Dweller Found Inside Was a Total Nightmare.

by Ashley Ashbee

Woman frowning in kitchen

Pexels

Something isn’t right here! It’s true that some people hog the bathroom for nefarious reasons or just plain privacy.

But that doesn’t seem to be the case in this story. See why this roommate is concerned and irritated.

The only bathroom in the house and she is ALWAYS using it.

If she has some issues or not, she should have been upfront about it, that she needs to use the washroom a lot OR at least she should be considerate by making a bathroom schedule or something. I have no idea.

I’m not surprised that a drug user is inconsiderate, but OP is the one with the pipe dream.

Just today, I woke up at 6:15 AM and saw she was using the washroom. She stayed inside till 10AM.

She freshened up, washed her clothes and showered. Only after that I finally got to use it.

Wouldn’t she be dead if she’s using this whole time? I don’t buy this.

I got in the washroom at 11 pm to shower. She knocked on the door and said she just needs 10 minutes. She’s been in there for like 1hr now.

I have a feeling she showers after pooping And she poops a lot. Almost 5 times. So 1hr pooping + 1hr showering . 10hours of someone’s life spent in the washroom daily.

I’m not home most of the time since I only come home to sleep. But man on these days off I have to suffer.

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Here is what folks are saying.

Sherlock is on the case! This made me laugh.

Screenshot 2026 07 16 at 12.38.17 AM The Bathroom Door Was Locked for Hours. What One Apartment Dweller Found Inside Was a Total Nightmare.

Haha! Embarrass her into submission.

Screenshot 2026 07 16 at 12.38.35 AM The Bathroom Door Was Locked for Hours. What One Apartment Dweller Found Inside Was a Total Nightmare.

Very true. It will get even worse eventually.

Screenshot 2026 07 16 at 12.38.58 AM The Bathroom Door Was Locked for Hours. What One Apartment Dweller Found Inside Was a Total Nightmare.

Ooooh this cleared things up for me.

Screenshot 2026 07 16 at 12.39.38 AM The Bathroom Door Was Locked for Hours. What One Apartment Dweller Found Inside Was a Total Nightmare.

Not sure I’d antagonize someone on drugs, but that’s just me.

Screenshot 2026 07 16 at 12.40.39 AM The Bathroom Door Was Locked for Hours. What One Apartment Dweller Found Inside Was a Total Nightmare.

Apartment dweller has gotten stuck with a roommate who commandeers the bathroom for many consecutive hours every day, but she’s afraid to confront her about it.

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Author

Ashley Ashbee

Ashley Ashbee | Contributing Writer, Workplace & Culture

Ashley Ashbee is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in workplace dynamics, employee advocacy, and professional culture. Drawing on her real-world experience as a software consultant, she brings a unique, insider perspective to navigating office conflicts, toxic management, and trending professional dilemmas.

Holding a degree in Professional Writing from York University, Ashley combines her formal editorial training with her corporate background to deliver highly engaging, empathetic narratives. She excels at breaking down complex workplace dramas and translating them into stories that truly empower and validate modern workers.

Based in St. Catharines, Ontario, Ashley balances her time between the tech and publishing worlds with her love for the outdoors. When she isn’t consulting or writing, she can usually be found exploring local walking trails or experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen.

Connect with Ashley on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

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