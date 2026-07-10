The Deed Trap: Why an Outraged Homeowner Refused to Sign Away Their Yard After a Neighbor’s Structure Crossed the Line

Good fences make good neighbors, but apparently good surveys can ruin the neighborly relationship entirely.

One homeowner discovered that the hard way after commissioning a routine property survey for a shed project, only to learn that their neighbor’s newly extended driveway, redone landscaping, and basketball court concrete had all been built directly on their land.

Rather than offering an apology or a buyout, the neighbor’s first move was to ask if they’d simply deed the land over to him outright.

The homeowner declined and offered a legally sound compromise instead, letting the encroaching improvements stay while formally protecting their ownership.

The neighbor refused to sign, hired his own attorney, and is now pushing for an easement or deed change framed as the “fair” option.

You’ll want to keep reading for the full dispute.

Neighbor encroached on our property, now expects us to just let him have it Our neighbor of 6 years has recently (last 2 years) added onto their driveway and redone landscaping. Great, no big deal.

But soon a land survey would threaten the harmony between neighbors.

Problem is, we recently got a survey done to build a shed and also redo some landscaping, and that survey showed he has put his new extended driveway, landscaping, and extension of concrete for basketball hoop on my property.

The neighbor didn’t seem too interested in making it right.

When we discussed this, he asked if we would simply deed it to him so his new improvements are solely on his property. We respectfully declined.

So a lawyer got involved, but the neighbor still wouldn’t budge.

We’ve hired an attorney who advised us to grant a “permission to use” letter so they can keep it as is for remaining useful life of the concrete, etc., BUT acknowledge this is OUR property and waive claim of adverse possession. Well, he refused to sign.

Soon the neighbor lawyer-ed up too.

He now got his own attorney who is asking us to reconsider a change in deed or grant easement so it is a “fair and acceptable outcome for all.” Am I missing something?

This homeowner isn’t liking how this is all shaping up.

It’s not fair to me to give up a decent portion of my property due to his lack of checking property lines. No claim of adverse possession, has not been 15 years. Easement not essential to get in/out of driveway. No offer to buy land either, just thinks it’s being “neighborly” to deed over. I feel bad and I’d rather not be at total war with neighbors (not close to begin with, very different people), BUT, I need to protect my land and assets.

This neighbor clearly crossed a line and he needs to make it right.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who begins filming her neighbor’s dog barking when she refuses to bring it inside. Read The Drama →

What did Reddit think?

These people clearly have very different definitions of “fair.”

This user thinks there’s no way this was an honest mistake.

The path ahead won’t be easy.

This homeowner shouldn’t be punished for this neighbor’s negligence.

Asking someone to give away land for free because you built on it by mistake isn’t neighborly no matter how you slice it.

This homeowner has already offered the more generous option here, letting the encroaching improvements stay in place without forcing removal, while simply protecting their legal right to the land underneath. That’s about as reasonable as property disputes get.

Land isn’t something you’re obligated to hand over just because someone else assumed it was theirs.

This homeowner shouldn’t feel guilty about refusing an objectively bad deal.