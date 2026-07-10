The Feedback Bottleneck: Why a Frustrated Software Engineer Is Reeling After His Manager Banned All Technical Complaints

What’s worse than a boss or a manager who thinks they know everything and who won’t listen to any of their workers?

Well…not much, actually.

It’s rough working for someone like that!

The person who wrote this story knows all about it and they opened up about how frustrated they are by their work situation.

Read on and see what you think about this situation.

My Manager Is Extremely Difficult to Work With and Lies Constantly. “I’m a software developer currently working at a startup, and my manager is one of the most difficult people I’ve ever worked with.

Wow…

He lies about almost everything. Whenever he’s asked about something he doesn’t know, he invents a story or an explanation on the spot. He’s very good at making things sound convincing, but much of what he says is either exaggerated or completely made up. He talks a lot, has a strong personality, and comes across as arrogant and self-centered. All of this has had a negative impact on the work environment and the team. To make things worse, he hasn’t been able to pay my salary for the past three months. I’m married and have responsibilities, so this situation has been very stressful. I’ve been actively looking for another job, and thankfully I found some freelance work on the side, but I still haven’t found a stable full-time position with a decent salary.

This guy doesn’t know what he’s doing…

My manager comes from a marketing background and has around 20 years of experience in that field. Recently, he has become heavily dependent on AI tools, especially Claude, for software development. He genuinely believes that AI can do almost everything on its own. Ironically, as the software developer, I’m the one who should be working closely with these tools to build and maintain software. However, he rarely allows me to take that role, and my contribution often feels secondary. What frustrates me the most is that I can clearly see many technical mistakes being made. The applications produced with AI may work partially, but they often contain serious flaws, technical debt, and many unresolved issues.

AI can’t do everything, folks!

Despite this, he refuses to acknowledge that software development still requires experienced developers and proper engineering practices. He has complete faith that AI alone can handle the job. This situation has been weighing heavily on me and causing a lot of stress. I’m sharing this mainly as a discussion topic and to hear other peoples’ experiences. Thankfully, I’ve accepted my situation, I’m grateful, and I’m doing my best to find better opportunities while continuing to move forward. Has anyone else worked under a manager with a similar mindset? How did it turn out for you?”

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A Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Man, what a pain in the neck…

Let’s try to make our work environments easier, not more difficult, okay?

Can we all agree on that, please?

This guy’s manager sounds completely clueless…