The Floor Freeze: Why an Established Warehouse Worker Is Reeling Over a New Hire’s Bizarre, Targeted Avoidance Campaign

Yuck…

These kinds of stories always leave a bad taste in the mouth…

Because we’ve all had to deal with toxic co-workers at some point in our lives.

And some of these folks have the ability to make every day at work its own special version of HELL…

Good times!

In today’s story, a warehouse worker opened up about why a certain co-worker is making their life miserable.

Read on and see what you think about this situation.

What to do about a toxic coworker… “September will make two years for me at the company I work for. The TCW (Toxic coworker) has been there for less than seven months. I’ve introduced myself politely and have done nothing wrong to this person. A couple months back; I began to notice the TCW watching me from the opposite side of the conveyor belt we work on.

This is not normal…

I’ve also noticed that they avoid speaking to me but seem to go out of their way to speak to everyone else. So a few weeks ago; we were both leaving work at the same time and I asked if they had a problem with me. I did it respectfully in a way of making sure it was just us two with no audience. The person said they didn’t have a problem with me and they only gave handshakes to people from the side they work on.

He’s not buying it.

I call BS. They deliberately go out of their way to ask questions about work to a person I’m talking to right in front of me. Now they have a sidekick who is new as well and it just brings negative energy to the group I work with. I see the negative influence they have on the new guy and it just feels like a weird coup against me. I’m almost 40 and they are 19. What should I do after I approached the TCW face to face but it still seems like a weird tension is still present?”

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Take a look at what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

This person shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

Good lord, this is ugly!

And their co-worker sounds extremely immature.

Grow up, folks!

This sounds like a pretty awkward work situation…