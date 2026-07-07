The IT Scapegoat: Why a Condominium HOA President Just Terminated a Brand-New Guard for a System Crash She Couldn’t Control.

It’s one thing to be fired because you did something wrong, but it’s even more frustrating to be fired when you didn’t do anything wrong at all.

Imagine getting fired because of a computer glitch that someone blamed on you. Would you fight to get your job back or get revenge?

In this story, a security guard got fired by a power hungry HOA president, and he decided to seek revenge.

Keep reading for the whole story.

Money+Power=Karen I just started a new job: concierge/security for a high-rise condominium downtown. The HOA president is an older woman who makes it HARD to keep a straight face. She will wait until tenants leave the lobby to talk trash about them, only to smile sweetly when they come back inside. She talks trash about my manager in front of me, tenants, friends it doesn’t matter (so I have a feeling what she says about me when I’m not around).

It sounds like she talks all the time.

She talks nonstop about her divorce (years and years ago) in which she caught her husband and best friend sleeping together and how she “won” because she got all his money in the end. Her dog is a NIGHTMARE, it tries to attack other dogs in the lobby and she will tell the other tenants to control their animal. Well, she had me fired after only six shifts because of a computer glitch.

The computer does seem to have issues.

Starting on September 1, 24 HD cameras were set up recording high definition video 24 hours a day which means that the computer that these cameras are connected to is getting dumped with 24 hours worth of video data times 24 every day. Personally, I think the computer is beginning to crash because it is not turned off, updated, or given any kind of break now that the building runs 24 hour security. Staff are required to lock the computer screen whenever we leave the terminal in the lobby, and so when I returned from a patrol a couple nights ago and logged back into the computer, all of the Google Chrome tabs that were up had crashed. And the HOA president had a two factor verification process set up for every app on this computer, which means she knows immediately when something‘s going wrong. After helping me get signed back on, she told me “now I’m not saying this is your fault, but the next time you login you need to use this particular function so that this doesn’t happen again”.

It happened again.

Several hours later, when I locked the computer screen to do another patrol the same thing happened. Six hours later I received a call from my HR representative letting me know that I would not be returning to my job. For the last three days, I have been using this person‘s online business to sign them up for every free catalog request I can possibly find. At this point she has about 60 free catalogs on their way and I’m not stopping anytime soon. For every action, there is an equal but opposite reaction. Do you wanna ruin somebody’s life? You might wanna think about what that might look like for you before you just take your thumb off the nuclear detonator remote…

It doesn’t sound like the computer crashed because of anything OP did wrong. Karen is going to go through a lot of security guards if she keeps firing them due to a faulty computer.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who fought back against their HOA and ended up getting the whole board removed. Read The Drama →

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here are some suggestions of groups that would love to bug Karen.

I like this idea!

It might be worth the money.

This is another good suggestion.

The best part about this type of revenge is that Karen won’t be able to trace it back to OP. However, I like the revenge idea in the comments about sending thank you notes to the residents and telling them when Karen said about them. Maybe the residents would band together and boot Karen from being HOA president. That would be the ultimate revenge. She’s definitely power hungry, and she does like an awful person.

Nobody likes a gossip.