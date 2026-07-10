The Resignation Crisis: How a Worker’s Refusal to Serve Under a New Boss Forced a CEO to Issue a Shocking Counter-Offer

Well, this sure is interesting…

Have you ever tried to quit a job…and your boss wouldn’t let you?

Yeah, that’s not something you hear about every day!

But this person knows all about it…because it’s happening to them.

Take a look at what they had to say about what they’re dealing with in the story below.

I submitted my resignation, but my boss has not accepted it yet. “For several years, I have worked in the office of the CEO of a large company. My previous boss was very close to the CEO, and I also had a strong working relationship with him. My boss suffered a workplace accident and passed away. From that moment on, for a year, I took on and maintained many of the responsibilities he had previously carried out. A few months ago, I was asked to train someone to support the office, which at the time did not have a formally appointed head. I complied with that instruction. However, during that period, my experience with this person was not positive.

They weren’t on board with this new person…

From my perspective, this person showed a lack of experience and capacity to assume greater responsibility, in addition to making negative comments about the company, coworkers, and the organization in general. A few days ago, I was informed that this same person would be appointed as head of the area. This decision surprised me and caused me concern, not only for personal reasons, but because I believe that this person’s profile does not match the needs or responsibilities of the position. In addition, I understand that the proposal was promoted by someone close to the CEO, which increases my concern about the criteria that were taken into account for this appointment.

They decided to take some drastic action.

I decided to speak directly with the CEO, with whom I have a good relationship. I told him that I disagreed with the appointment, that it would be difficult for me to accept this person as my boss, and that, under those circumstances, I was putting my resignation on the table. The CEO responded that the information I shared with him was new to him and asked me for time to assess the situation. I agreed to wait for his response. However, the fact that I had submitted my resignation was leaked, which has created an atmosphere of tension, discomfort, and distrust in my area. I also feel that this person has begun to block or hinder my work, making it more difficult to maintain a normal work dynamic.

Now what…?

At this moment, I find myself in a difficult position. On the one hand, I am considering submitting my final resignation in order to close this chapter with dignity and avoid further strain. On the other hand, I also recognize that I agreed to wait for the CEO’s response, and perhaps the most prudent course of action would be to speak with him again before making a final decision. My main question is whether I should confront this person directly and point out the actions that I consider inappropriate, or whether it would be better to avoid a confrontation, allow a few more days to pass, and first seek a clear decision from the CEO.”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of employees who walked out of a meeting after hearing about their company’s new overtime policy. Read The Drama →

Take a look at what Reddit users had to say about this story.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This individual had a lot to say.

Another Reddit user spoke up.

And this person weighed in.

This sounds pretty stressful, don’t you think?

I sure think so!

Let’s hope they get this figured out sooner than later…

This person’s work situation is a hot mess!