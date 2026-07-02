The Shirk Report – Volume 899 – July 2

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

20 IMAGES

– Friday!

– Keanu just being Keanu

– One at a time, please

– Glacial kayaking

– The 1930 Bentley Speed Six

– Housekeeping’s reaction to a $100 hotel room tip

– Hammerhead vs. stingray

– Greetings

– Who needs an expensive ebike when you have a drill?

– Sunrise inside Sagrada Familia, Spain

– Twinning

– Too wholesome and cute

– Uh oh

– Self-stirring creamer

– Abandoned silver mine shafts

– Someone finally snapped

– Honeybee covered in purple pollen from pink poppies

– This legend

– Hidden cat among the lava rock in Maui

– Until next week

10 ARTICLES

– The Butterfly Longevity Diet

– NASA’s Quiet Supersonic Jet Just Hit Another Major Milestone

– This Bride Surprised Her Deaf Groom in the Best Possible Way

– Scientists Discover Vast Ancient ‘Necropolis’ Teeming With Strange New Creatures

– How to stay safe while traveling during extreme heat

– World Cup tourists are obsessed with everyday America

– The Death of the Starter Home

– Did Caligula Really Put a Horse in Charge of Rome?

– 14 Parents Who Failed Despite A Good Honest Try

– The End of HIV

5 VIDEOS

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND