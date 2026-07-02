The Shirk Report – Volume 899 – July 2
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Keanu just being Keanu
– One at a time, please
– Glacial kayaking
– The 1930 Bentley Speed Six
– Housekeeping’s reaction to a $100 hotel room tip
– Hammerhead vs. stingray
– Greetings
– Who needs an expensive ebike when you have a drill?
– Sunrise inside Sagrada Familia, Spain
– Twinning
– Too wholesome and cute
– Uh oh
– Self-stirring creamer
– Abandoned silver mine shafts
– Someone finally snapped
– Honeybee covered in purple pollen from pink poppies
– This legend
– Hidden cat among the lava rock in Maui
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– The Butterfly Longevity Diet
– NASA’s Quiet Supersonic Jet Just Hit Another Major Milestone
– This Bride Surprised Her Deaf Groom in the Best Possible Way
– Scientists Discover Vast Ancient ‘Necropolis’ Teeming With Strange New Creatures
– How to stay safe while traveling during extreme heat
– World Cup tourists are obsessed with everyday America
– The Death of the Starter Home
– Did Caligula Really Put a Horse in Charge of Rome?
– 14 Parents Who Failed Despite A Good Honest Try
– The End of HIV
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
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