July 2, 2026 at 12:35 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 899 – July 2

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report – Volume 899 – July 2

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Keanu just being Keanu
One at a time, please
Glacial kayaking
The 1930 Bentley Speed Six
Housekeeping’s reaction to a $100 hotel room tip
Hammerhead vs. stingray
Greetings
Who needs an expensive ebike when you have a drill?
Sunrise inside Sagrada Familia, Spain
Twinning
Too wholesome and cute
Uh oh
Self-stirring creamer
Abandoned silver mine shafts
Someone finally snapped
Honeybee covered in purple pollen from pink poppies
This legend
Hidden cat among the lava rock in Maui
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

The Butterfly Longevity Diet
NASA’s Quiet Supersonic Jet Just Hit Another Major Milestone
This Bride Surprised Her Deaf Groom in the Best Possible Way
Scientists Discover Vast Ancient ‘Necropolis’ Teeming With Strange New Creatures
How to stay safe while traveling during extreme heat
World Cup tourists are obsessed with everyday America
The Death of the Starter Home
Did Caligula Really Put a Horse in Charge of Rome?
14 Parents Who Failed Despite A Good Honest Try
The End of HIV

5 VIDEOS

Shirk 899 Featured Image Final The Shirk Report – Volume 899 – July 2

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

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Author

Ashley Dreiling

Categories: SHIRK REPORT
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