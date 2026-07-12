The Target List: Why an Observant Office Worker Is Reeling After Spotting a Manager’s Quiet Campaign to Fire a Colleague

Nobody likes to hear these kinds of stories…

I’m talking about ones where management at a company targets a specific person and tries to make their life a living hell.

If you’ve ever seen something like this in your workplace, you know how upsetting it can be, even when it’s not happening to you.

The worker who wrote this story explained what’s going on in their office, and it ain’t pretty, folks.

Check out what they had to say.

Does this seem unusual? “A manager knew that an employee had two family members in the hospital for the month of June. Employee was dealing with the stress of that and made minor mistakes. Employee loses one family member in July.

What the hell…?

Manager gives employee a write up 3 days after employee time off day for dealing with a loss. Manager gives write up at the end of the day, before leaving for vacation. Manager states mid year review was done on write up. It never happened. The issues were never discussed one on one with the employee.

This place sounds like a horror show.

Another manager thinks those are not worthy of a write up. The ongoing stress sends the employee to the doctor a day after. The employee has been there for 3 years and this is his first write up.”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who leaves with a long line on Thanksgiving because his boss refuses to approve overtime. Read The Drama →

Check out what readers had to say about this.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual has been there.

And this reader shared their thoughts.

This is upsetting…

These folks should just be straight-up with this worker instead of playing petty games.

Grow up, people!

It sounds like this manager has a vendetta against a particular employee…