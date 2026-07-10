The Uptime Trap: Why a Top-Tier Systems Engineer Is Ready to Walk Away After Management Turned a Minor Glitch Into a Public Trial

Does being a good employee put a bullseye on your back?

In other words, if you’re a reliable and consistent worker, will managers single you out when you do make a mistake because it’s so unusual?

That’s an interesting concept…

And the IT worker who wrote this story thinks it might be true.

Take a look at what they had to say about see what you think.

Anyone else feel like being the “good employee” just makes you a target? “I work in IT support and I’m honestly tired. My stats are solid — I close a ton of tickets, I document everything, I help clients, and I rarely get complaints.

Say it isn’t so!

But somehow, I’m the one who keeps getting nit-picked. Every tiny mistake gets called out, while others make way bigger ones and nobody says a word. Last week my manager even did a “check” on my work because someone said I wasn’t doing well. He looked at three random cases, found nothing wrong, then ended the meeting after five minutes like nothing happened. Meanwhile I’m left feeling bad for no reason.

This is an interesting take…

I’m starting to think I’ve got that “good student syndrome” — always trying to do things perfectly so no one can blame me. But it’s exhausting when doing your job right just puts a bigger target on your back. Anyone else deal with this? How do you stop caring so much without turning into someone who just doesn’t care?”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an IT employee who refuses to change his “perfect” software install because the hardware was mistakenly installed upside-down. Read The Drama →

Here’s what Reddit users had to say about this.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another individual spoke up.

And this Reddit user weighed in.

Jeez, if this is what you get for doing good work, then what’s the point of trying?

How frustrating!

You can understand why this person is totally fed up.

It sounds like this person needs to look for a new place to work.