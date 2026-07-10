The Warranty Trap: Why an Outraged Father Refused to Leave the Register After a Store Denied His Teen’s Repair

Electronics don’t last forever, especially if you handle them roughly. In this story, one teenage boy found that out first hand, and his dad only made the situation worse.

Do you remember the music players that came out before smart phones? There was the iPod before the iPhone, and there was a small version of this music player called the Nano. That’s what this story is about.

A teenager admits to being rough with his Nano, but it was also one of the things he loved and used the most. He was upset when it stopped working, so his dad took him to the store to try to see if they could fix it.

The whole experience left the teen feeling embarrassed and the dad in a rage.

Keep reading for the whole story.

My Dad Killed the Radio Song

The year was 2007, and it was around late August, school was due to start any day now. I had been using my music player “nano” since it came out in 2005 and loved it. However, my rough handling to the music player began to take its toll, and it eventually gave up and broke down. No matter what we tried we couldn’t get the thing to start back up, which meant we had to bring it down to the Phone Shop. Now the Phonemongers, despite their name, hardly knew anything about their products at the time. So when we made an appointment and told us there was nothing they could do because they couldn’t find the problem, my dad wasn’t happy in the slightest. Dad:”Well what about a replacement? Can’t you guys do something about that?”

Yikes!

Phonemonger:”Sorry sir, there’s absolutely nothing we can do – your PhonePod is out of warranty so-” Then my dad did the last thing anyone expected – he stopped the man, took my music player, and bent it in half right in front of the Phonemonger to a 90 degree angle. The Phonemonger was speechless. His face contorted to one of shock and pain. It was as if he had seen someone kick a puppy repeatedly then set it on fire.

Another employee wanted to know what happened.

With a long list of expletives following, my dad told him what he thought of their players and their service and began to walk out of the store, while I cradled my new electronic boomerang in my hands. As we were about to exit the door, a second man stopped us and introduced himself as Head Phonemonger in the Phone Shop. He asked my dad what was wrong and he explained the situation. Then he got to the part where he explained he destroyed my music player. Head Phonemonger:”Well, sir, if you didn’t just do that, we could have done something with your music player there, but now-” Dad:”Oh really? Now you guys ‘could’ve done something’ about it? This is such garbage, you know that? Nothing for brains over there couldn’t do a single damn thing, now you suddenly can because I bent the thing? Please.”

OP was so embarrassed.

He then took me and we left the store. I was absolutely mortified, people had been staring at us the entire time as my dad completely lost it because the company wouldn’t fix a two year old device. The next week, I used my paycheck from my new job at a grocery store to buy the new music player with a touch screen. Reflecting on it now, my dad was completely wrong in flying off the handle as much as he did over the player. But at the same time, it was really shady of them to tell us they could do nothing, just to have the manager say ‘oh, yeah we could’ve but not anymore’ after the fact.

I understand why the dad was so upset, but he does seem to have anger issues.

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This person summarizes what the manager basically said.

Another person shares an annoying situation that happened at the same store.

We all know that we’re talking about the Apple store, right? I’ve had both good and bad experiences at the Genius bar. Sometimes, the employees have been very helpful, but I have had at least one instance where an employee’s error actually made the situation much, much worse. I won’t go into details because I’m not here to complain about Apple. I actually really like Apple products and had an iPod myself back in the day.

However, I can relate to the dad’s frustration. It would’ve been better if the manager had stayed out of it. He only made the situation worse.

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