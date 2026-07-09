The Winter Eviction Crisis: Why a Couple Is Trapped in a Frozen Apartment Thanks to an Oblivious Neighbor and Slow-Moving Landlords.

I hate being cold. I get cold easily, and winter is not my friend. Thankfully, I live in a location where winter is very mild, actually, almost nonexistent, but that doesn’t mean that I don’t know what winter is like.

I grew up in an area where winter was intense. Where school would be closed because of snow and ice. Where cold was a fact of life for months at a time. I don’t miss that at all.

That’s why I really feel for the couple in this story. They live in Buffalo, an area known for intense winters, and they are literally freezing in their apartment due to their inconsiderate neighbors.

The landlord is trying to evict them, but in the meantime, life is miserable and cold, very, very cold.

Keep reading for all the details.

Neighbors are keeping the window in the shared hallway open during below freezing temperatures to store their excess amounts of food and are ignoring my landlord My upstairs neighbors keep the window in the shared hallway open during winter in Buffalo to store their excess amounts of food, and it’s causing my apartment on the first floor to be freezing at all times and my utility bills to be extremely high. I notified my landlord, he has told them they cannot do this. They tried blaming it on us for smoking but we don’t smoke in the house!!

The neighbors sound annoying in multiple ways.

They complain to my landlord about every little thing you can imagine. (They expect him to replace the lightbulbs in their apartment, so that gives you an idea of how ridiculous they are.) They are always late on rent and owe him money. They are super nasty to my landlord, yell rather than talk. as well as to me and my boyfriend any time there’s confrontation of any kind.

This is crazy!

My boyfriend went out there to shut the window one day and the woman came out and started SCREAMING at him. Saying he has no right to do that, that it’s their space, take it up with the landlord, yada yada. Even though it’s a shared space and we have the right to access the hallway. And we HAD taken it up with the landlord prior to that. They just refuse to listen. When I’m outside I can see all of their windows upstairs open 24/7. It’s January in the Great Lake region.

They shouldn’t have to live like this.

Weeks later still battling with these jerks. It’s 730am, currently 8° with the windchill making it feel like -9° with 30+ mph winds. We have a winter storm warning until tomorrow. I just woke up SHIVERING. I told my property manager and they refuse to answer her phone calls even though I hear them walking around and going in and out to get food from the hallway. We paid our utilities off , and now we’re behind again because of these jerks.

The landlord should evict the neighbors. They sound awful.

The hallway is at the back side of the house where my bedroom is. we had to start sleeping in the living room in the front of the house where it’s warmer. We can’t even sleep in our own bedroom. They think the landlord favors us, which is absolutely comical. So they are always trying to find things to complain about us, which ends up just being straight nonsense. We pay our rent on time and don’t cause any issues. We communicate calmly and are kind to our landlord, so we have a good relationship with them. They don’t pay their rent on time, are constantly behind, and don’t maintain a good relationship. So that means they favor us? No you’re just ignorant jerks.

The property manager is on her side.

They do not answer my property managers calls or texts, and have BLOCKED the actual landlords phone number. He has tried to come over and talk to them and they are cowards and don’t answer the door. They have since stored even MORE food in the hallway. There were 4-5 reusable bags on top of 5 boxes in the hallway yesterday. I’m talking to my property manager now and she is furious and feels horrible. These people are temperamental and don’t know how to have a civil conversation without screaming to the point that they’re spitting. I don’t know why they’re always so angry???

At least eviction will happen eventually.

We are very considerate people. It triggers the absolute madness out of me and makes me apprehensive about the whole situation. I don’t want to give them any power in this situation because they are DEAD wrong for this. But I don’t want to be confronted with immense hostility and anger. They are starting the process of evicting them, but in the mean time, what do I do?! I know that will take awhile.

She’s not sure what to do.

What the heck would you do? Who else can I call about this? These are some of the most ignorant people I’ve ever dealt with in my life. I cannot believe they blocked the landlords phone number. They can’t really think this will end in their favor? I don’t want to escalate this situation but not doing so gives them power and I just don’t stomach that well at all.

At least the landlord has started the eviction process, but it would be hard to live like this even one more day.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at the end of his rope with the noise from next door. Read The Drama →

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

I like this idea!

This is a good suggestion!

I’m sure a charity would love the food!

This is good advice.

Those neighbors can’t move out quickly enough! It’s completely unreasonable for them to keep food in a shared space and keep it intentionally cold so that it acts like a freezer. That’s insane!

I like the ideas of taking the food to either eat themselves or donate to charity. The neighbors couldn’t do anything about it, and it might get them to stop using the hallway as a freezer.