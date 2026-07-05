Their Neighbor With a New Baby Kept Complaining They Were Too Loud — The Daughter Finally Told Her They Weren’t Going to Change

Living in an apartment can be hard since you need to try to be quiet in order to avoid bothering the neighbors.

What would you do if your family was always trying to be as quiet as possible, but your neighbors kept complaining about the noise anyway?

That is what happened to the young lady in this story, so she finally got tired of it and told the neighbors that they would just have to deal with the noise. Now she is worried that her family will get kicked out because of the complaints.

I don’t think she did anything wrong, and they won’t get evicted. Read through the full story below and see what you think.

AITA for telling my neighbors to suck it up and deal with the noise after I’ve tried being courteous to them and their baby? I’m a 16F and I live in an apartment with my parents. It’s a nice place, but there’s so many problems.

Living near an infant like this would be very difficult.

One of them being the walls are practically paper thin, so I’ve dealt with some pretty loud neighbors. Back in November, we had new neighbors move into the larger apartment next door to us, a couple with their few months old baby. Now, I’ve tried to be as courteous as possible by making little noise in case the kid is napping. At night, I turn the TV down to a reasonable volume, sing during my afternoon walks, no arguing loudly, etc.

What was she doing that was so loud?

But lately, I feel like the neighbors are trying to take advantage of our consideration. About a week ago, my mom was making dinner and she was frying it in the pans, and our neighbors came knocking on our door and told her to keep the noise down. She told them she was in the middle of cooking dinner, and she would be done soon, but the neighbors just said, “It better be soon.”

It does seem like these neighbors are overly sensitive.

The second occurrence happened was when they came knocking on our door because according to them, I was “shouting” when really, I was responding to my teacher’s question. (I’m in homeschool) they complained about it and threatened to report us to the office or security. Yesterday was when it really hit the fan. The night before, my mom asked me if I could vacuum while she was away at work, and I told her I would handle it.

They have to vacuum sometimes.

I started the vacuum around my lunch break in case there were other neighbors sleeping late, and not even a minute in, I heard the baby start crying. I then heard loud banging on my front door and when I looked through the peephole, it was the mother, looking beet red.

I assume the young mother is sleep-deprived, but she needs to be nicer.

I opened the door and asked her if she needed anything and she said, “You need to turn the volume down on that machine of yours!” Uh… it’s a vacuum. There’s no volume button! I tried to explain that to her, but she continued shouting. “My husband and I have been nothing but nice to you and all your family do is be loud!”

Maybe she lost her cool, but she isn’t wrong.

I lost it said, “WE’RE the ones who’ve been nice to you! But the moment we go on about our daily lives, you start complaining! You can’t expect the whole world to go quiet because you have a kid, so suck it up and deal with the noise!” I shut the door and went back to cleaning. Later on, a few other neighbors stopped by and said they heard what happened and that I was being rude and mean.

It is good that her parents have her back.

But when I told my parents, they both said they were on my side and that I was just doing my chores. I don’t know, part of me feels guilty and I’m scared that next time they’re going to potentially get us kicked out for “multiple noise complaints”. AITA?

As long as this family isn’t doing anything outrageous, and it doesn’t seem like they are, they don’t have to worry about being evicted.

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Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

You can’t live in an apartment and expect the world to be quiet.

These are courteous neighbors.

The noise is very normal.

Getting video of it would be smart.

Anyone who says this family is out of line is crazy.

They aren’t being unreasonably loud, and they have nothing to worry about. My guess is that these neighbors are just stressed out from the new baby, and while that is understandable, it doesn’t mean they get to be rude.

If the neighbors come knocking on the door again, I think they should ignore it. They are doing what they can to be quiet, that is all they get.