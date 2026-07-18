They Asked Their Neighbor’s Guests Not to Park in Their Spot, But The Neighbor Responded by Screaming on Their Front Lawn

Oh boy, here we go again…

It’s time for another story about someone losing their cool over a parking spot!

It never ends, does it?

Heck no!

Take a look at what this person had to say about how things went south when they tried to be a nice neighbor and leave a note about their parking situation.

Unhinged response to a note on a car. “I’ve never spoken to my neighbors in the houses across the street from us, but I’ve seen them about plenty. Our house is in a circular dead end street with them across the road. Parking around our houses is limited, but every weekend, guests and visitors tend to use our spaces rather than park on the street.

Doh!

Today, I was driving back from a few errands to find there were no spaces because a massive SUV parked across two. Feeling irritated that this is a constant, I parked up on the street and went into my house to write the following note: “Please don’t double park. People who live here can’t park their cars.” I left it on their windshield and thought nothing of it. A few hours later, another neighbor of mine (the couple in the house directly next to me) knocks on my door to say the car has gone and we can park our cars.

This was about to get interesting…

Suddenly from across the street, another woman comes storming over waving my note and screaming about how embarrassed she is. Apparently the large SUV was owned by family of hers visiting from America (I’m in the UK) and the note was embarrassing to her and “completely out of order”.

Jeez, what’s the big deal?

Her daughter then joins the fray, also screaming about how she can’t believe a neighbor would do this and how I’ve intimidated her mother. She even threatened to call the police! My other neighbors jumped to my defense, saying they also couldn’t park outside their own home and the screaming continued. Apparently receiving a note is embarrassing but screaming and shouting in the street is totally fine…”

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person had a lot to say.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

This individual spoke up.

Another person shared their thoughts.

And this reader weighed in.

Wow…this really went off the rails!

Is this really a big deal?

Survey says…NO.

This is what we like to call a bit of an overreaction…