They Endured Years of a Shaking Ceiling. Here Is the Genius Way They Finally Got Quiet Revenge on Their Upstairs Neighbors.

Getting pushed to your limit is a good thing in some circumstances.

For example, exercising, working, studying…things like that.

But being pushed when it comes to your patience and your quality of life, that’s another ball of wax.

In today’s story, a person opened up about how their living situation is driving them crazy…

And it all has to do with kiddos behaving badly.

Get all the details below and see what you think.

Kids upstairs pushing me to my limit. “I can’t take it anymore. Every single waking moment for the past almost 3 years has been banging, slamming, screaming, laughing, hitting the floor above me over and over and over and over and over again for an hour straight at times.

This sounds TERRIBLE.

From 5;30 in the morning if I’m lucky all the way up to midnight, with a brief bit of quiet sometimes in the late afternoon and getting worse around 10 pm, only to happen at 2 am, then 4 am, then the day starts up right on 5.30 am. Rinse and repeat. I’ve been running on about 6 hours of very broken sleep a night for years now. I can barely even eat. Even my bowel movements are affected by the stress.

They’re stuck in a really bad situation.

Moving isn’t possible and the council isn’t doing anything. No one is going to do anything because it’s children, so they can do whatever they want all the time. My mental health is deteriorating. I think the past year has been the worst. I genuinely want to die. I can not live like this anymore, no mental help is doing anything. Blasting music in my ears does little as I can still hear and *feel* their chaos above me. Even so, sometimes I just want a moment of quiet. Actual quiet.

Now what?

Do I call the police and tell them I think the kids are up there alone? I can’t even lie to myself that the screaming is from DV and that I’d be saving kids from abuse by calling. It isn’t, I can hear them screaming laughing. We’ve knocked and complained countless times and if anything, it’s just gotten worse. Half the time, they ignore the knocks. I can’t even trust myself to go and knock anymore because I genuinely think I’m nearing a mental breakdown.

You have to feel sorry for them…

I’m at my wits end. I don’t know how much more I can take. Kid’s make noise, I understand, but is this fair? Am I really being unreasonable by wanting them to be quiet sometimes? There has to be somewhere I can go for help with this. Going and talking to them about it is off the table at this point. I can not conjure up the patience to talk, I’ll end up flying off the handle on the parents. What can I do?”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a barn owner who wants to evict a tenant who promised to build stalls but never did. Read The Drama →

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

And another reader shared their thoughts.

Ugh, this would drive me crazy, too!

If you can’t relax in your own home, you’ll never truly be at peace.

Good luck to them!

This person is about to lose their mind because of all this noise…