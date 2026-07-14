July 14, 2026 at 10:35 am

They Moved Into Their New House and Quickly Learned Something About Their Neighbors They Really Didn’t Need to Know

by Matthew Gilligan

woman covering her ears

Shutterstock

Well, this sure is nasty

Yes, there’s a time and a place to do the deed, but you also have to be mindful of the people who happen to be in close proximity to you.

For example, your neighbors.

Now that we have those ground rules out of the way, take a look at this story about a person who is tired of hearing their neighbor gettin’ it on next door.

Check it out!

Unsure how to handle this.

“I recently moved into a new house, and the neighbors’ bedroom windows are quite close to mine.

Gross!

Since moving in, I’ve been able to hear people having “relations” quite loudly at night.

Their window appears to be open, and the sound carries very clearly into my house.

I initially tried making some noise on my end (speaking loudly, shutting doors loudly, playing music) so they might realize they could be heard, but it didn’t seem to register, and it has happened multiple times since.

It gets even weirder…

The part that’s making me even more uncomfortable is that, from what I’ve heard and seen in passing, I believe the voice may belong to a teenager who lives there.

The adult woman in the house clearly has an accent that doesn’t belong to the voice I can hear at night, and when I heard the teenager speaking during the day it was very obvious that’s the voice I’ve been hearing at night.

I obviously don’t want to invade anyone’s privacy, but I also feel really uncomfortable hearing it so often.

What would be the appropriate way to handle this?”

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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who found out there was a downside to reporting their neighbor’s 13 cars.
Read The Drama

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 07 10 at 6.53.51 PM They Moved Into Their New House and Quickly Learned Something About Their Neighbors They Really Didnt Need to Know

Another person spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 07 10 at 6.53.10 PM They Moved Into Their New House and Quickly Learned Something About Their Neighbors They Really Didnt Need to Know

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 07 10 at 6.53.18 PM They Moved Into Their New House and Quickly Learned Something About Their Neighbors They Really Didnt Need to Know

Come on, people…

Keep it down!

Or at least keep it quiet…

Well, this sure is an awkward situation…

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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a construction crew that taps into a tenant’s power without permission.
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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: Life & Drama, Neighbors & Community
Tags: · , , , , ,

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