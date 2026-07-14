They Moved Into Their New House and Quickly Learned Something About Their Neighbors They Really Didn’t Need to Know

Well, this sure is nasty…

Yes, there’s a time and a place to do the deed, but you also have to be mindful of the people who happen to be in close proximity to you.

For example, your neighbors.

Now that we have those ground rules out of the way, take a look at this story about a person who is tired of hearing their neighbor gettin’ it on next door.

Check it out!

Unsure how to handle this. “I recently moved into a new house, and the neighbors’ bedroom windows are quite close to mine.

Gross!

Since moving in, I’ve been able to hear people having “relations” quite loudly at night. Their window appears to be open, and the sound carries very clearly into my house. I initially tried making some noise on my end (speaking loudly, shutting doors loudly, playing music) so they might realize they could be heard, but it didn’t seem to register, and it has happened multiple times since.

It gets even weirder…

The part that’s making me even more uncomfortable is that, from what I’ve heard and seen in passing, I believe the voice may belong to a teenager who lives there. The adult woman in the house clearly has an accent that doesn’t belong to the voice I can hear at night, and when I heard the teenager speaking during the day it was very obvious that’s the voice I’ve been hearing at night. I obviously don’t want to invade anyone’s privacy, but I also feel really uncomfortable hearing it so often. What would be the appropriate way to handle this?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader weighed in.

Another person spoke up.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Come on, people…

Keep it down!

Or at least keep it quiet…

Well, this sure is an awkward situation…