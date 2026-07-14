They Thought Ordering a Drink Would Be Easy, But Then the Bartender Asked for ID

Laws are laws, and when it comes to alcohol, don’t think you’re above the law.

Regardless of what the drinking age is, if you want to drink alcohol, bring your ID with you. You might look younger than you think, or you might find yourself in an establishment that has a rule of checking everyone’s ID. If you have your ID with you, you’re good to go. If not, don’t be surprised if you bartender refuses to serve you.

In this story, one bartender shares a story of a dad who enters with his two sons. It’s hard to tell for sure if they’re old enough to drink alcohol without checking their ID.

Do you think they have their IDs with them?

There wouldn’t be a story if they did.

Keep reading for all the details.

Got any ID? The law doesn’t let daddy vouch for you A large number of licensed establishments operate under Challenge 25 including mine. This doesn’t stop you from being served if you’re under 25, it’s just designed to reduce the margin of error in visual checks. You’re looking to see if someone appears under 25 rather than under 18.

Why doesn’t everyone bring their ID with them when they leave the house?

Story: A man and two lads come in. I’m eyeballing both boys, neither look over 25 to me. The older looking boy steps forward and asks for a pint of Amstel. “Have you got any ID?” “No, haven’t got it on me… I’m 21” “Sorry I can’t serve you if you’ve not got ID”

The dad was upset.

He huffs and rolls his eyes. Then the man steps forward, obviously ticked off. “Oh come on” he says Pointing to the older lad “This is my 21 year old son” And pointing then the younger lad “And he’s 18” Me- “I’m sorry, now that I’ve asked, I cannot legally serve them without seeing ID” They all huff and leave.

This is good advice.

I’m 32 and don’t go out without my ID. If you are only just old enough to drink, even if you’re with daddy. Bring. Your. ID. You having a pint is less important to me than me job and my alcohol license. And the really silly thing is, if the dad had come to the bar alone and asked for three pints, I’d have served him (they were sitting outside so I wouldn’t have been able to see the others and I’m not in the habit of IDing men in the their 40s)

I’m always surprised how many people don’t have their ID with them.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Getting carded when you’re older can be flattering.

Enough with the excuses!

Always carry your ID!

Another person always carries their ID.

I always have my ID with me when I leave the house. Doesn’t everyone?

I guess not. I find that really baffling.

Especially if you know you’re going to order alcohol, bring you ID! It’s not that hard!

I’m glad the bartender didn’t back down.

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