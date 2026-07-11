They Thought Their Emergency Relocation Had a Happy Ending. Then the Floorboards Above Them Started Shaking

If there is one thing we can all agree on, it’s that moving house is stressful. Because of course it is. You’re moving your entire life to a new home, a new neighbourhood, maybe a new city or country. There are lots of moving parts that need to all fall into place at the right time, not to mention a lot of money to change hands and seemingly endless paperwork to fill out. You have to pack, haul, and then unpack all your belongings, and sometimes even get your head around a new culture or way of life. It’s a lot.

That doesn’t mean to say it’s not exciting too – and the people in this story were definitely happy to have moved. After all, their place was bigger, it had a lovely view, and an excellent location. Once they were settled it seemed like everything was great – until, that is, some new neighbours moved in upstairs and ruined everything.

Read on to find out what happened here.

Got my neighbours evicted! (Don’t worry, they deserved it) I moved into a duplex in October due to the fact my old landlord gave me a two week notice of selling the home I was renting. It’s not your conventional duplex, there’s a unit above me. My husband, two dogs and I really enjoy our new home because it’s bigger, has an amazing view of the lake, and is close to so many places. Everything has been great for us here. Fast forward to February, and we got neighbours above us. They seemed pretty nice at first, I introduced myself as well as my spouse and they met both of our dogs. We were honestly glad someone was moving in upstairs because it seemed so lonely, and thought maybe we could become friends or something.

But these weren’t the neighbours they’d dreamt of.

Not even two months had gone by and the cops were stopping by left and right. Two different boyfriends got arrested because of drug related activities, and they attempted to break into my house when we were gone. They’re the only ones who have access to the shared porch that lead to the doors for our own units, and my security system got triggered for tampering. I’ve had packages and mail go missing, sharp objects under my car tires, and noticed them even trying to peep in my windows. This past month though got really bad – they slammed doors so hard that pictures came off the wall ruining our wedding photo and a smoke detector.

And that wasn’t even the worst of things.

The girlfriend and boyfriend would get into fights everyday, they’ve moved in and kicked out about four people they let live with them. They changed the locks to the porch door, locking us out, and refused to give us the key. Maintenance had to come out and drill the locks out and replace them with special rivets so they couldn’t easily be removed. The worst part of it all, is they’d play music so loud I could hear the lyrics to each song every hour of the day. Sketchy and known drug addicts would be in and out all hours of the day and night, I no longer felt safe or comfortable in or outside of my home.

Eventually, this couple felt they had to take action.

My husband and I would watch to see if anyone was outside before taking dogs out, or even going to our car. Being in a constant state of distress was our last straw – we were finally able to get copies of all police reports from every instance that happened here. We got camera footage from our ring camera, and took photos and videos of fights, music playing and pictures falling. Two weeks later (today) they were loading up the u-haul truck and left, I feel so relieved. No more anxiety or fear, all the negative energy left with them. I feel like I can actually take a deep breath of fresh air. Not to mention the fact they’d intentionally knock on my door making my dogs bark to try and get back at us. My post is scattered all over the place, but I can finally be grateful that this experience wasn’t longer than what it was.

Credit to this couple for staying rational enough to collect the evidence.

They were having a lovely life in this duplex until the neighbours came and ruined it for them.

Good riddance to them.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at the end of his rope with the noise from next door. Read The Drama →

Let’s see what the Reddit community made of this.

This person had had similar experiences.

While others had had enough of their nightmare neighbours.

Meanwhile, this Redditor hoped that they’d have better luck with neighbours in the future.

It really sucks how some unruly neighbours can affect your quality of life. You can be a lovely person leading a lovely little life, and then some nightmare neighbours turn up and suddenly the home and neighbourhood that you loved and felt safe and settled in can feel hostile, dangerous even. And credit to this couple’s landlords, because for many folk it’s a lot more difficult to get rid of the bad guys. In fact, plenty of people have left homes and neighbourhoods that they once loved, because dodgy neighbours were making their lives a living hell.

For the couple, it must be a relief that the neighbours are gone – but now they have to tidy up and put their lives back together. Unfortunately, it might be difficult for them to trust new neighbours at first, and hopefully for their sake, the folks who move in upstairs will be nice guys. They deserve that much at least, and with a bit of luck the landlord will carefully vet the new guys first, because this can’t be allowed to happen again.