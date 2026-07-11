July 11, 2026 at 8:35 am

They Thought They Could Just Park Wherever. Inside the Mind-Boggling Neighborhood War Erupting Over a Stolen Driveway Spot.

by Liberty Canlas

Vehicles parked on the street in front of houses

Magnific/Reddit

Some people only understand inconvenience after experiencing it themselves.

This woman had a long day at work and returned home hoping to park in front of her house. Instead, an Airbnb guest next door rudely and deliberately took her parking spot right in front of her. She felt frustrated and thought about getting payback. So when another opportunity presented itself the following day, she decided to respond in her own way.

This story is one of those classic neighborhood parking disputes where frustration slowly builds until someone decides to get even. Read the full story below to find out what happened next.

Cut me off and steal my parking? Bet.

I (23F) am a young homeowner. The houses immediately next to me are a duplex, and an Airbnb.

The Airbnb has a parking area in the back that holds two vehicles.

While I and the duplex do not have any parking spaces, and rely only on street parking.

Yesterday, while I was on my way home from my second job feeling tired and defeated, I turned onto my street.

I noticed that there were two people running to their cars.

I don’t live in the best neighborhood, so I definitely put my guard up so I could make sure I was driving into a safe situation.

This woman was cut off by a work truck and had her parking space stolen.

One of the vehicles was a black work truck, and the other was a red van.

To park on the street parking in front of my house, you first have to do a U-turn to make sure that you’re parking the right way.

The red van was parked directly in front of my house, and the work truck was parked farther down.

As I was making my U-turn, the red van pulled out, and the black truck pulled in, cutting me off and parking in the wrong direction.

This was the only parking spot anywhere near my house. If I had parked anywhere else, I would’ve been at the end of my block going in either direction.

She started thinking of ways to get back at him.

As he was parking, he made this smug face at me and walked all nice and happily back to his AirBnB.

I eventually decided to bite the bullet, and park in the grass behind my house, even though doing so damages my lawn.

Now keep in mind, I’m a little crazy. From the moment I walked in my house, to the moment I went to bed I was fantasizing about ways to get my revenge.

But everything I could think of could possibly end with me being in jail, so I decided not to do anything.

Fast forward to today, I came home, and there were a lot more spots open on the street!

Parking was respectful, and both of the AirBnB patrons trucks were parked in front of their AirBnB and a neighbor’s house. Cool, great, fine!

She parked her husband’s car directly in front of the work truck.

This was my opportunity to strike.

After parking my own vehicle and bringing my belongings inside, I grabbed my husband‘s keys.

I went out to his car, which was parked directly in front of the work truck. I decided to inch it back a little bit.

I would say the length from the end of my husband‘s bumper to the front of their car is about… 2 inches.

Of course, like clockwork, about two minutes after I got back in the house, I started getting banging on my door and my window.

Clearly, I’m not answering. So they decided to call 911 on me and report that I had parked badly.

The cops showed up and asked her to move the car.

About 10 minutes later the cops show up. They ask, “Is this your car?”

I replied, “Yes.” They asked if I could move it. I replied, “Are you going to give me a ticket if I don’t?”

He stated, “Well, I think it’s extremely petty and childish of you to leave it that way.”

And I responded, “I thought it was very petty and childish the way they cut me off and stole my spot yesterday.”

He responded with don’t call about this again, and promptly left.

She didn’t regret any of it.

Am I very sorry about the potential issues that the AirBnB staff will have because of this? Yes, yes, I am.

And since I’m good friends with them, I have already texted them to notify them of the situation.

Do I regret it? Absolutely not.

That was undeniably petty! Well, two wrongs don’t necessarily make a right, but it’s understandable why OP wanted the other driver to experience a little of the frustration they caused. Hopefully, both sides learned that a little courtesy goes a long way.

Trending and Popular

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who found out there was a downside to reporting their neighbor’s 13 cars.
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Let’s check out the comments of other Redditors below.

Here’s a personal thought.

Screenshot 2026 07 10 at 2.11.25 PM They Thought They Could Just Park Wherever. Inside the Mind Boggling Neighborhood War Erupting Over a Stolen Driveway Spot.

This one shares their opinion.

Screenshot 2026 07 10 at 2.11.44 PM They Thought They Could Just Park Wherever. Inside the Mind Boggling Neighborhood War Erupting Over a Stolen Driveway Spot.

Here’s a good suggestion.

Screenshot 2026 07 10 at 2.12.27 PM They Thought They Could Just Park Wherever. Inside the Mind Boggling Neighborhood War Erupting Over a Stolen Driveway Spot.

This user admits they would do the same.

Screenshot 2026 07 10 at 2.12.57 PM They Thought They Could Just Park Wherever. Inside the Mind Boggling Neighborhood War Erupting Over a Stolen Driveway Spot.

And lastly, another valid point.

Screenshot 2026 07 10 at 2.13.26 PM They Thought They Could Just Park Wherever. Inside the Mind Boggling Neighborhood War Erupting Over a Stolen Driveway Spot.

Petty actions lead to even pettier consequences.

Trending and Popular

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person whose neighbor’s called the cops because they were parked in their own driveway.
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Author

Liberty Canlas

Liberty Canlas | Contributing Writer, Lifestyle & Relationships

Liberty Canlas is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in relationship dynamics, social sciences, and modern family life. Leveraging her extensive professional background in scientific research and data analysis, Liberty brings a highly analytical yet empathetic approach to dissecting viral online conflicts and social media trends.

Rather than simply reporting on internet drama, Liberty uses her deep understanding of human cognition and behavior to explain why people react the way they do. She excels at transforming complex interpersonal debates into relatable, insightful commentary that helps readers better understand human interaction.

Outside of her editorial work, Liberty embraces a holistic, "semi-crunchy" lifestyle as a dedicated homeschooling mother. When she isn’t analyzing the latest trending relationship dilemma, she spends her time meticulously researching and planning her family’s next global travel adventure.

Connect with Liberty on Threads.

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