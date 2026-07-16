They Treated Her Like Dirt Until She Quit. Now, Her Miserable Bosses Are Desperate to Win Her Back.

Leaving a job is rarely easy, especially when you’re the person holding everything together. But when an employer only starts valuing you after you’ve quit, it can leave you questioning whether you’re making the right decision.

For this 21-year-old store manager, the decision to resign came after more than a year of mounting stress. As the only manager overseeing two coffee shop locations, she says she’s spent months dealing with disorganized owners who frequently blame her for communication failures, pile on more responsibilities, and rarely acknowledge the work she actually gets done.

The pressure has even started affecting her health, leading to multiple trips to the doctor and emergency room. Despite seeing those struggles firsthand, OP says her bosses never reduced her workload or changed their expectations. Instead, they continued demanding more.

After landing a job in the beauty industry—a field she’s actually passionate about—she finally handed in her two weeks’ notice. That’s when her bosses’ attitude suddenly changed.

WIBTA if I didn’t want to continue to work for a company after putting my two weeks in? I (21F) have been managing a coffee shop for a little over a year. This company has two locations and I am their only store manager. This year has been a rough one. My bosses are a couple who don’t seem to communicate anything to each other and then get mad at me for it. They have no structure, no manners, and no respect for anyone who works for them. It’s created a very stressful work environment for me but I was able to handle it for a while.

Rightfully so!

My health started to take a turn for the worst a couple months ago. Not to mention, I hate coffee. I don’t even drink it, I have tea each day so my caffeine intake isn’t that high. Coffee isn’t and will never be a career I want to take much further than I already have. My bosses have noticed my health declines and have been respectful during the times I’ve needed to go to the emergency room or the doctors office, however they still keep me under the same amount of stress and have not helped me make my work life any easier.

Read the room, people.

They’re always on my a** about how I need to do more each day. It’s gotten to the point where they don’t even say hello to me they just get straight to why isn’t this done. Which I don’t find fair, because most of the time I either have already done it, it’s been tool busy for me to get to the tasks, or I’m in the process of doing it. They’re just mean and everyone knows it. It’s actually an ongoing joke with the store about how my bosses are so nice to everyone but they’re actually assholes when it comes to me. I have just about had it. So I decided that now would be a good time to pursue something I’m actually passionate about. Which is makeup, I’ve loved makeup since I was like 11 year old and it has been my dream to work in the beauty felid.

Go you.

After some job hunting I found a great and high paying job opportunity to work in makeup sales and services. After a long interview process I got the job! I put in my two weeks where I currently work and selected a start date. The day I come in after sending my two weeks email to my bosses, they don’t talk to me. They would leave rooms if I entered, pretend they didn’t hear me when I talked to them, and all around just make an active effort to not talk to me.

Wow.

Today one of my bosses actually talked to me, and what he said took me back. They said they wanted to meet with me on Monday to discuss me possibly demoting myself and working as a barista instead of a store manager, so that way I wouldn’t need to leave them and I don’t have to push myself. I had tried to make it clear that I have another job lined up and I don’t really want to do that, but they’re being very insistent about talking about it on Monday. not mentioned before but I have OCD, so right now I’m really anxious. Would I be an a****** leaving them even though they’re clearly desperate? Any advice would be appreciated

Reddit overwhelmingly leaned NTA, with many commenters saying OP had already given her employer far more than they deserved. Readers pointed out that if the owners truly valued her, they had countless opportunities to improve her working conditions before she resigned—not after. To many, their sudden interest in keeping her only highlighted how much they relied on her while failing to treat her with respect.

Many commenters also warned OP not to let guilt or anxiety influence her decision. Several felt the offer to step down into a barista role wasn’t really about reducing her stress—it was about convincing her to stay because replacing an experienced manager would be difficult. Others noted that if the environment was unhealthy as a manager, there was little reason to believe it would magically become supportive in a different role.

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The general advice was to thank them for the opportunity, finish out the notice period if possible, and move on to the new career she’d worked so hard to secure. Most felt she didn’t owe her employers a second chance after they’d spent months making her feel undervalued.

This person is on OP’s side 100%.

This person has a funny yet evil way to get back at them.

And this person says the only person who can decide the future is OP.

If your bosses only realize your worth after you quit, that’s not a reason to stay, it’s validation that leaving was the right call.

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